News |  22 Jan 2018

Zayn Malik ridiculed for new haircut

MUMBAI: Singer Zayn Malik debuted a new haircut but was ridiculed for it by some Twitter users.

The former One Direction member stepped out here in a grey suit and a pair of shades while showing off his new hairstyle, featuring completely shaved sides with long hair on top, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Zathaniel my love what's goin on with your haircut," one fan tweeted. 

"Everyone's crying over Zayn when he looks like a mushroom. Wtf is wrong with his haircut? Like it looks like a bowl cut," another tweeted.

But some female fans didn't mind the singer's new haircut. One tweeted: "How does Zayn have an uglyass haircut and I'd still let him father my kids." 

"I really love Zayn's new hairstyle, oh my god," another fan wrote.

(Source: IANS)

