RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Jan 2018 17:29 |  By RnMTeam

T-Series' Mixtape Punjabi ends with Amruta Fadnavis, Preet Harpal and Deep Money

MUMBAI: T-Series Mixtape’s first regional edition, Punjabi, comes to an end with its last episode today. Featuring Amruta Fadnavis, the singer-wife of CM Devendra Fadnavis, Punjabi singers Preet Harpal and Deep Money, Mixtape Punjabi releases its last recreation of the season. They perform to famous Punjabi tracks Rail Gaddi and Sadi Gali.

It was for the first time that Amruta Fadnavis experimented with Punjabi music. Also, the Punjabi singer Preet Harpal, tried his hands on Hindi for the first time with Mixtape.

View the song below:

Talking about her association with Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series’ Mixtape Punjabi, Amruta Fadnavis shares, “This is my second association with T-Series and it’s always a pleasure working with them. This is the first time I am singing in Punjabi so it was quite a challenge but the experience of performing and interacting with artists like Preet Harpal and Deep Money was great.”

Harpal shares his experience, “We have performed on two songs which have been superhit songs in the past and the recreated version will be enjoyed by everyone. This association is exciting because I have performed a lot in Punjab industry but it’s the first time I am performing on a Hindi-Punjabi mix. People have heard the original version and loved it so now it was a challenge to see how it would sound in our voices.”

Money comments, “Through T-Series’ Mixtape Punjabi, the newer generation will get a chance to enjoy the old songs but in a new version. Hats off to Bhushanji for providing a platform like this and creating an opportunity for the Punjabi artists to come under one roof. Music Director Abhijit Vaghani is also extremely talented and has done a brilliant job with the tracks.”

Tags
T-Series Mixtape Punjabi Devendra Fadnavis Amruta Fadnavis Preet Harpal Deep Money Rail Gaddi Sadi Gali Bhushan Kumar Abhijit Vaghani
Related news
News | 19 Jan 2018

Rising Star's easy shoot schedule got Diljit onboard

MUMBAI: The Punjabi music sensation has been winning hearts since 2004 with hit Punjabi songs. And the Bollywood music industry was first introduced to this talented man in 2012 with the song Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya.

read more
News | 18 Jan 2018

Mixtape Punjabi ropes in Akhil Sachdeva and Amber Vashisht

MUMBAI: Two new generation singers of the Punjabi music industry, Akhil Sachdeva and Amber Vashisht performed for T-Series’ Mixtape Punjabi. They sang to a mix of Dil Ta Pagal Hai and Je Tu Na Mileya.

read more
News | 16 Jan 2018

Guru Randhawa's 'Lahore' crosses 100 million views in one month

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa, Punjabi hit-maker known for his famous songs like High Rated Gabru, Ban Ja Rani is known to drool the audience with his infectious energy. His song numbers are a combined package of all his emotions in them.

read more
News | 15 Jan 2018

King of Bhangra sets 'Mixtape Punjabi' stage on fire

MUMBAI: How can one not have the most energetic Punjabi singer on Punjabi Mixtape? Well, we are talking about Mika Singh who has given Bollywood music industry hit Punjabi songs.

read more
News | 11 Jan 2018

Millind Gaba's 'Nazar Lag Jayegi' crosses four million

MUMBAI: Millind Gaba, known for hits like Aise Na Dekh, Daaru Party, Bholeynath and Saddi Dilli, is back with his first International collaboration with Kamal Raja and the song is a hit. The track that released yesterday has already crossed four million views.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RJ Geet joins Radio Mirchi Amritsar

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi Amritsar launched it youngest RJ today.read more

Press Releases
The winners of the 10th Royal Stag Mirchi Music Awards

MUMBAI: 2017 was a great year for Bollywood music with many big releases like Badrinath Ki Dread more

News
After Zee music Company, Amazon Prime Music ties up with Saregama

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Music will turn out to be one of the biggest one-stop music shops for listeread more

News
Wynk Music crosses over 75 mn downloads

MUMBAI: Wynk Music -- the over-the-top (OTT) music application from Airtel -- on Monday announceread more

News
Upturn in private FM radio ad revenue in Sep-17 quarter

BENGALURU: The average advertisement revenue per private FM station for the quarter ended 30 Sepread more

top# 5 articles

1
Gianluca Vacchi announces meet, greet and dance competition for Trump-It video

MUMBAI: Gianluca Vacchi is giving one lucky fan the chance to star alongside him in the video for his new single on Spinnin’ Records, the massive...read more

2
Ed Sheeran to quit music once he starts family

MUMBAI: Grammy-winning singer Ed Sheeran says he will quit music once he starts a family with fiance Cherry Seaborn. "My ambition is going to go to...read more

3
Dream come true to record for Bhansali: Neeti Mohan

MUMBAI: Singer Neeti Mohan, who has sung a track for Padmaavat, says to record for a filmmaker like Sanjay Leela Bhansali is no less than a dream...read more

4
Def Leppard's iconic albums make streaming and downloading debut

MUMBAI: On 19 January 2018 around the world, legendary British rock icons Def Leppard debut their full recording catalogue worldwide. One of the...read more

5
The phenomena of never-ending trend of Punjabi Music in Bollywood

MUMBAI: Over the years, Bollywood has become synonymous with the Punjabi traditions, special thanks to Yash Raj Films. With Dilwale Dulhania Le...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group