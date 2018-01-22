T-Series' Mixtape Punjabi ends with Amruta Fadnavis, Preet Harpal and Deep Money

MUMBAI: T-Series Mixtape’s first regional edition, Punjabi, comes to an end with its last episode today. Featuring Amruta Fadnavis, the singer-wife of CM Devendra Fadnavis, Punjabi singers Preet Harpal and Deep Money, Mixtape Punjabi releases its last recreation of the season. They perform to famous Punjabi tracks Rail Gaddi and Sadi Gali.

It was for the first time that Amruta Fadnavis experimented with Punjabi music. Also, the Punjabi singer Preet Harpal, tried his hands on Hindi for the first time with Mixtape.

View the song below:

Talking about her association with Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series’ Mixtape Punjabi, Amruta Fadnavis shares, “This is my second association with T-Series and it’s always a pleasure working with them. This is the first time I am singing in Punjabi so it was quite a challenge but the experience of performing and interacting with artists like Preet Harpal and Deep Money was great.”

Harpal shares his experience, “We have performed on two songs which have been superhit songs in the past and the recreated version will be enjoyed by everyone. This association is exciting because I have performed a lot in Punjab industry but it’s the first time I am performing on a Hindi-Punjabi mix. People have heard the original version and loved it so now it was a challenge to see how it would sound in our voices.”

Money comments, “Through T-Series’ Mixtape Punjabi, the newer generation will get a chance to enjoy the old songs but in a new version. Hats off to Bhushanji for providing a platform like this and creating an opportunity for the Punjabi artists to come under one roof. Music Director Abhijit Vaghani is also extremely talented and has done a brilliant job with the tracks.”