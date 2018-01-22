RadioandMusic
News |  22 Jan 2018

'Spectre' editor finds Harry Styles perfect as James Bond

MUMBAI:  Singer Harry Styles could be perfect for playing James Bond if the makers are looking for someone "younger", feels Lee Smith, editor of Spectre -- the 24th  instalment in the popular movie franchise.

Smith also feels Christopher Nolan must be roped in to helm the film.

"Harry could do it. If they wanted a younger Bond, then why not? He has got it," Smith told dailystar.co.uk.

Irrespective of whether or not Styles is ever cast for the spy role, Smith says he can see Styles going onto big things if he continues his movie career.

"Harry is really good and he can go all the way. He is an exceptional talent and a complete natural on camera. You would have thought you were dealing with a guy with many years of experience. 

"You would never know that ('Dunkirk') was his first film. I didn't know who Harry was. Of course my daughter explained to me that you don't get any more famous than Harry Styles. But he was really good and a genuinely charismatic fellow. If he wants to act, I cannot imagine he would not have a great future.

"And Chris (Nolan) would bring the most amazing detail that any director could bring to any project, be it Bond or anything else."

(Source: IANS)





