News |  22 Jan 2018 11:38 |  By RnMTeam

No more food shaming myself: Demi Lovato

MUMBAI: Demi Lovato has battled eating disorders for many years. But the singer says she is finally embracing body confidence.

The 25-year-old singer took to Twitter and Instagram on Friday to share her thoughts with fans along with a photograph of herself in the shower, reports dailymail.co.uk.

She also posted image of herself flashing her underb**bs in a black cropped top

Lovato tweeted: "Feeling gross today at a photo shoot but I'm choosing to accept what I see because I love myself for who I am and your love and support gets me through moments like this. If you're struggling as well, don't forget.. if I can do it, you can too."

She added: "No longer depriving myself of treats (in moderation). And I'm not going to lie, I put on a couple lbs since I've given up dieting but I've given up the chronic stress of what I eat because I don't want to set that example for my fans. No more food shaming myself."

Meanwhile, Lovato will kick off the North American leg of her Tell Me You Love Me Tour in support of her new album, on 26 February in San Diego. It wraps up in Tampa, Florida on 31 March after 20 dates. 

(Source: IANS)

