News |  22 Jan 2018

'Jagga Jasoos' bags maximum music awards at 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards

MUMBAI: The most glamorous award ceremony of Bollywood industry, Filmfare announced its winners on Sunday. The event did not just award the best of all categories, but appreciated the makers for their outstanding work and motivated the industry to keep working better each day.

Jagga Jasoos bagged three awards this year, Best Lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya for Ullu Ka Pattha and Best Music Album and Background Score by Pritam.

The Best Playback Singer (Male) is undoubtedly won by the singer who is ruling millions of hearts without any competition, Arijit Singh for Roke Na Ruke Naina from Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Meghna Mishra bagged the Best Playback Singer (Female). It was interesting to see a debutant take away the award. The singer won the award for her track Nachdi Phira from Amir Khan Production’s Secret Superstar. She was competing against industry biggies like, Monali Thakur, Shreya Ghoshal, Nikitha Gandhi, Ronkini Gupta and Shashaa Tirupati.

Lastly, the Disco Dancer singer, Bappi Lahiri who has given the industry hit numbers for around 45 years now was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award.

