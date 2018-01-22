RadioandMusic
I'm fan of male actors too: Diljit Dosanjh

MUMBAI: Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, who has never shied away from expressing that he is a fan of reality TV star Kylie Jenner and Hollywood actress Gal Gadot, says he is a fan of male actors too.

Diljit often comments on social media posts by Jenner and Gadot. 

Asked about his love for Kylie and Gadot, Diljit told IANS over phone from Mumbai: "I am a fan of a lot of people. I am fan of some male actors too. But names which have been taken -- Kylie Jenner and Gal Gadot -- have come under the limelight.

"I do comment on the profiles of a lot of male actors too." 

The actor, who has featured in Hindi films like Udta Punjab and Phillauri, added: "Sometimes, I like something, so I comment, but sometimes things get picked based on what people like.

"So, I am a fan of Kylie and Gal Gadot. I am a fan of a lot of others (actresses), and that too will slowly come out."

Diljit is currently seen as a mentor in the reality TV show Rising Star 2 on Colors channel. On the acting front, he has three films in his kitty -- Soorma, Arjun Patiala and Punjabi film Rangroot.

(Source: IANS)

