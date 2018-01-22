RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Jan 2018 17:43 |  By RnMTeam

Ed Sheeran to quit music once he starts family

MUMBAI: Grammy-winning singer Ed Sheeran says he will quit music once he starts a family with fiance Cherry Seaborn.

"My ambition is going to go to zero as soon as I have kids. I am going to be like, 'I do not really care anymore as I have another life to take care of'. It is totally understandable because you have children and your ambition shifts to be like, 'I want to be a good father'," said Sheeran, 26.

The singer has been vocal about having children for a long time, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"I think the wheels should be in motion by the time I'm 30. But it's not really up to me. It's a two-way street. It has to be up to the partner as well," said Sheeran.

The singer met Seaborn, 24, when they were both students at Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham, Suffolk. But they were separated when Seaborn left high school to attend Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.

Sheeran did not begin dating Seaborn until 2015 when she was working on Wall Street.

The couple spent most of 2016 travelling the world together as Sheeran had taken a year off from the music business. In December that year, Seaborn transferred to the London office so that she could move in with Sheeran.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Ed Sheeran Cherry Seaborn Thomas Mills High School Framlingham Suffolk Duke University in Durham North Carolina
Related news
News | 22 Jan 2018

Ed Sheeran engaged to girlfriend

MUMBAI: British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has announced his engagement with his longtime girlfriend Cherry Seaborn.He made the announcement via social media on Saturday morning, reports CNN.

read more
News | 09 Jan 2018

Ed Sheeran asks crew to carry ketchup

MUMBAI: Singer Ed Sheeran has appointed his crew to ensure there's always a bottle of tomato ketchup on hand wherever he goes.

read more
News | 15 Dec 2017

Ed Sheeran finds Twitter negative

MUMBAI: Singer Ed Sheeran, who felt his life improved ‘massively’ after he deleted his account on Twitter, finds the micro-blogging site negative.Sheeran celebrated the second anniversary of him ‘ditching his phone’ over Instagram on Wednesday.

read more
Eminem
News | 14 Dec 2017

Eminem to embark on American tour

MUMBAI: Rapper Eminem will embark on an American tour for the first time in four years.Eminem will perform in 2018, marking it his first show since 2014, reports aceshowbiz.com. 

read more
News | 12 Dec 2017

Quitting Twitter helps Ed Sheeran feel healthy

MUMBAI: Singer Ed Sheeran finds it healthy that he deleted his Twitter account as he now steers clear from anything sad about him.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RJ Geet joins Radio Mirchi Amritsar

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi Amritsar launched it youngest RJ today.read more

Press Releases
The winners of the 10th Royal Stag Mirchi Music Awards

MUMBAI: 2017 was a great year for Bollywood music with many big releases like Badrinath Ki Dread more

News
After Zee music Company, Amazon Prime Music ties up with Saregama

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Music will turn out to be one of the biggest one-stop music shops for listeread more

News
Wynk Music crosses over 75 mn downloads

MUMBAI: Wynk Music -- the over-the-top (OTT) music application from Airtel -- on Monday announceread more

News
Upturn in private FM radio ad revenue in Sep-17 quarter

BENGALURU: The average advertisement revenue per private FM station for the quarter ended 30 Sepread more

top# 5 articles

1
Dream come true to record for Bhansali: Neeti Mohan

MUMBAI: Singer Neeti Mohan, who has sung a track for Padmaavat, says to record for a filmmaker like Sanjay Leela Bhansali is no less than a dream...read more

2
Def Leppard's iconic albums make streaming and downloading debut

MUMBAI: On 19 January 2018 around the world, legendary British rock icons Def Leppard debut their full recording catalogue worldwide. One of the...read more

3
The phenomena of never-ending trend of Punjabi Music in Bollywood

MUMBAI: Over the years, Bollywood has become synonymous with the Punjabi traditions, special thanks to Yash Raj Films. With Dilwale Dulhania Le...read more

4
Ed Sheeran engaged to girlfriend

MUMBAI: British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has announced his engagement with his longtime girlfriend Cherry Seaborn.He made the announcement via...read more

5
'Jagga Jasoos' bags maximum music awards at 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards

MUMBAI: The most glamorous award ceremony of Bollywood industry, Filmfare announced its winners on Sunday. The event did not just award the best of...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group