RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Jan 2018 11:40 |  By RnMTeam

Ed Sheeran engaged to girlfriend

MUMBAI: British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has announced his engagement with his longtime girlfriend Cherry Seaborn.

He made the announcement via social media on Saturday morning, reports CNN.

"Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well," Sheeran wrote on Instagram.

Last year, Sheeran had revealed he has known Seaborn since they were children but they did not start dating until he invited her to Taylor Swift's Fourth of July party in 2015.

His engagement comes after a roller-coaster year.

His album ‘÷’ (Divide) -- which also brought him to India -- was the most popular album on streaming services for 2017, according to Nielsen data.

However, his appearance on the popular TV drama Game of Thrones was not welcomed by many fans, leading Sheeran to temporarily delete his Twitter account amid the criticism.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Ed Sheeran Cherry Seaborn Instagram Divide Game of Thrones Twitter
Related news
News | 22 Jan 2018

Zayn Malik ridiculed for new haircut

MUMBAI: Singer Zayn Malik debuted a new haircut but was ridiculed for it by some Twitter users.

read more
News | 22 Jan 2018

No more food shaming myself: Demi Lovato

MUMBAI: Demi Lovato has battled eating disorders for many years. But the singer says she is finally embracing body confidence.

read more
News | 15 Jan 2018

Mick Jagger is in India

MUMBAI: Singer Mick Jagger is in India and says he is enjoying the sights and the sounds of the country.Jagger on Sunday took to Twitter to share a photograph of himself in a shirt paired with a black blazer and pants. He seems to be in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in Rajasthan.

read more
News | 15 Jan 2018

Liam Payne thanks fans for support

MUMBAI: Singer Liam Payne, who has been shortlisted in two categories of the BRIT Awards, has thanked his fans for supporting his work always.

read more
News | 10 Jan 2018

Gomez 'unfollows' Lovato, Hadid on Instagram

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez, who previously followed more than 300 people, has unfollowed more than 200 people, including Demi Lovato and Gigi Hadid on Instagram, leaving just 37 accounts in her "following" list.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Indigo gives an all-expense experience to the Virgin Radio Redfest 2018 in Dubai

MUMBAI: The stage is set and Dubai is ready for you.read more

Interviews
I am happy to see the independent scene get more attention: Soumini Sridhara Paul

MUMBAI: They provided a platform to the independent artist when everyone else was busy singiread more

Financials
DB Corp and MY FM numbers down in third quarter

BENGALURU:  Indian newspaper group DB Corp Limited (DB Corp) reported that its radio business haread more

News
Digital music stayed uninterrupted in 2017
,

MUMBAI: From weekly Binaca Geetmala on the radio to the weekly Chitrahaar on television to revamread more

News
India launches its first sports internet radio 'Sports Flashes'

MUMBAI: Sports will no more be constrained to online scoring and television.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Every band craves to play in northeast India: Raghu Dixit

MUMBAI: Raghu Dixit, who is the frontman of the multilingual contemporary Indian folk group -- The Raghu Dixit Project -- says every band has a...read more

2
Dream come true to record for Bhansali: Neeti Mohan

MUMBAI: Singer Neeti Mohan, who has sung a track for Padmaavat, says to record for a filmmaker like Sanjay Leela Bhansali is no less than a dream...read more

3
No more food shaming myself: Demi Lovato

MUMBAI: Demi Lovato has battled eating disorders for many years. But the singer says she is finally embracing body confidence.The 25-year-old singer...read more

4
Ed Sheeran engaged to girlfriend

MUMBAI: British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has announced his engagement with his longtime girlfriend Cherry Seaborn.He made the announcement via...read more

5
I'm fan of male actors too: Diljit Dosanjh

MUMBAI: Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, who has never shied away from expressing that he is a fan of reality TV star Kylie Jenner and Hollywood actress...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group