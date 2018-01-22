RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Jan 2018 12:06 |  By RnMTeam

Dream come true to record for Bhansali: Neeti Mohan

MUMBAI: Singer Neeti Mohan, who has sung a track for Padmaavat, says to record for a filmmaker like Sanjay Leela Bhansali is no less than a dream come true.

"Nothing less than a dream come true to have recorded for you Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir," Neeti tweeted along with a photograph in which she is seen with Bhansali.

Music label T-Series on Sunday presented the full audio jukebox from Padmaavat, releasing on January 25.

Neeti has sung "Naina waalo ne". She has described it as a "beautiful song", and has thanked Bhansali for giving her an opportunity.

The singer is known for songs like Ishq Wala Love, Mohabbat Buri Bimari and Jiya Re.

Her sister Mukti Mohan, a popular dancer, tweeted: "Naino Waale Ne is out from 'Padmaavat'. Sung beautifully by the most gorgeous sister inside out. You deserve the best. So happy for you that you got to sing in Sanjay sir's film. Dreams do some true."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Neeti Mohan Padmaavat Sanjay Leela Bhansali Ishq Wala Love Mohabbat Buri Bimari Jiya Re Naino Waale Ne
Related news
News | 28 Dec 2017

Rahman to pay tribute to his homeland, Tamil Nadu

MUMBAI: Oscar and Grammy-winning composer AR Rahman will perform in his homeland Tamil Nadu next month. He says the people of Tamil Nadu are always special and performing before them in his 25th year in the industry is a privilege.

read more
News | 06 Dec 2017

Neeti Mohan joins world of 'Tangled...'

MUMBAI:  Singer Neeti Mohan has been roped in to lend her voice for the Hindi version of Disney's Tangled: Before Ever After. She says she had a lot of fun bringing alive Rapunzel's spirit of adventure and affection.

read more
News | 20 Nov 2017

Prasoon Joshi criticises Bhansali for screening 'Padmavati' without certificate

MUMBAI: Disappointed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati was screened to selected individuals, CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi has said this ‘sets an opportunistic precedent’ and attempts ‘to subvert the existing norm of film certification’.

read more
News | 07 Nov 2017

Adnan Sami, Nucleya to perform at Guestlist4Good

MUMBAI: Singers Adnan Sami and music producer Nucleya are on board to join Shaan, Armaan Malik, Guru Randhawa, Jubin Nautiyal and Neha Kakkar for the third edition of Guestlist4Good, an entertainment-for-good social enterprise.

read more
News | 06 Nov 2017

A person can't grow in comfort zone: Aditya Narayan

MUMBAI: Actor-singer Aditya Narayan feels it is very important to step outside one's comfort zone to grow as an individual.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Indigo gives an all-expense experience to the Virgin Radio Redfest 2018 in Dubai

MUMBAI: The stage is set and Dubai is ready for you.read more

Interviews
I am happy to see the independent scene get more attention: Soumini Sridhara Paul

MUMBAI: They provided a platform to the independent artist when everyone else was busy singiread more

Financials
DB Corp and MY FM numbers down in third quarter

BENGALURU:  Indian newspaper group DB Corp Limited (DB Corp) reported that its radio business haread more

News
Digital music stayed uninterrupted in 2017
,

MUMBAI: From weekly Binaca Geetmala on the radio to the weekly Chitrahaar on television to revamread more

News
India launches its first sports internet radio 'Sports Flashes'

MUMBAI: Sports will no more be constrained to online scoring and television.read more

top# 5 articles

1
I'm fan of male actors too: Diljit Dosanjh

MUMBAI: Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, who has never shied away from expressing that he is a fan of reality TV star Kylie Jenner and Hollywood actress...read more

2
Zayn Malik ridiculed for new haircut

MUMBAI: Singer Zayn Malik debuted a new haircut but was ridiculed for it by some Twitter users.The former One Direction member stepped out here in a...read more

3
No more food shaming myself: Demi Lovato

MUMBAI: Demi Lovato has battled eating disorders for many years. But the singer says she is finally embracing body confidence.The 25-year-old singer...read more

4
Ed Sheeran engaged to girlfriend

MUMBAI: British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has announced his engagement with his longtime girlfriend Cherry Seaborn.He made the announcement via...read more

5
Dream come true to record for Bhansali: Neeti Mohan

MUMBAI: Singer Neeti Mohan, who has sung a track for Padmaavat, says to record for a filmmaker like Sanjay Leela Bhansali is no less than a dream...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group