Dream come true to record for Bhansali: Neeti Mohan

MUMBAI: Singer Neeti Mohan, who has sung a track for Padmaavat, says to record for a filmmaker like Sanjay Leela Bhansali is no less than a dream come true.

"Nothing less than a dream come true to have recorded for you Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir," Neeti tweeted along with a photograph in which she is seen with Bhansali.

Music label T-Series on Sunday presented the full audio jukebox from Padmaavat, releasing on January 25.

Neeti has sung "Naina waalo ne". She has described it as a "beautiful song", and has thanked Bhansali for giving her an opportunity.

The singer is known for songs like Ishq Wala Love, Mohabbat Buri Bimari and Jiya Re.

Her sister Mukti Mohan, a popular dancer, tweeted: "Naino Waale Ne is out from 'Padmaavat'. Sung beautifully by the most gorgeous sister inside out. You deserve the best. So happy for you that you got to sing in Sanjay sir's film. Dreams do some true."

(Source: IANS)