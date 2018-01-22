'28 Kille', an ideal song for your sangeet

MUMBAI: T-Series Apna Punjab releases 28 Kille from upcoming movie Laavan Pheere. The track is sung by Gippy Grewal and Mannat Noor. Lyrics have been penned by Happy Raikoti and music is given by Gurmeet Singh.

28 Kille is a perfect song for the soon-to-be-married lot. Music of the track will just make you get up and shake up to those Bhangra beats. Also, Gippy Grewal’s voice will mesmerize you.

Well if one thinks of a Punjabi track then only those raps and other party anthems would strike you first, but there still prevails the true essence of those 'traditional' Punjabi beats in songs which will never fade. 28 Kille starts with a perfect blend of dance, music and romance and this track does give 'sangeet ceremony' goals.

View the track here:

A Smeep Kang film Laavan Phere starring Roshan Prince, Rubina Bajwa is set to hit theatres on 16 February 2018.