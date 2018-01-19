The iconic album 'Breathless' completes 20 years

MUMBAI: It was the year 1998 when India got a huge surprise in the form of ‘Breathless’. The song that was sung by Shankar Mahadevan from the Breathless album completes 20 years, this year. To celebrate the 20th anniversary the trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will release something new.

Talking about how Breathless happened, the Kal Ho Na Ho composer said, "Me and Javed Saab decided to do this, so I gave him the tune of the song and told him to write lines on this tune. After that he came to me with four foolscap sheet and told me to read it, I read it. I was going to Navi Mumbai from my residence at Juhu and in that time, I composed Breathless.”

The songs of the album Breathless was written by lyricist Javed Akhtar and composed by Shankar, Ehsan and Loy. It was directed by the kids of Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar. The album was a huge success in the Indian markets and was there in the top music charts for more than ten weeks.

Giving more idea about what the fans can expect on the 20th anniversary of the song, he said, "It can be anything, maybe a new Breathless, in fact, a new and better Breathless, but something that must be remembered."

Watch the iconic Breathless song of Shankar Mahadevan here: