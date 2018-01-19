Rising Star's easy shoot schedule got Diljit onboard

MUMBAI: The Punjabi music sensation has been winning hearts since 2004 with hit Punjabi songs. And the Bollywood music industry was first introduced to this talented man in 2012 with the song Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. 2016 marked the grand entry of the actor-singer with Udta Punjab and 2017 got him closer to every Indian household, as he made his debut on TV with Colors' Rising Star.

Having received a wonderful response in the first season, Diljit has returned to the property in its second season. His co-mentors happen to be Shankar Mahadevan and Monali Thakur.

“This season will be of new talents, new songs and new heart-touching stories,” says Diljit.

The singer is so much in love with the concept of Rising Star that he was not convinced to be a part of any other music reality show. “Anytime given a choice, I will opt for a music show with a live concept. The reason is that I cannot dedicate an entire day to shoot, it gets difficult for me. I also had opportunities from other music reality shows which I declined those due to time constraint. I like the Rising Star pattern, here we have to come for two hours and get done with the shooting,” said the Do You Know singer.

The multi-talented artiste will soon be acting and singing in upcoming film Soorma, a biopic based on the hockey legend Sandeep Singh, directed by Shaad Ali. He has also worked on a music album with a talented team that will be released next month under T-Series.

