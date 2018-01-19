RadioandMusic
News |  19 Jan 2018 11:30 |  By RnMTeam

Peter Andre, family take to French Alps

MUMBAI: Singer Peter Andre appeared in high spirits as he took to the French Alps with his wife Emily and his two eldest children, Junior and Princess.

The singer, 44, wore a big smile on his face as he went on a chair lift with his family, before settling down for some lunch, where he stroked Junior's hair, dailymail.co.uk reported on Thursday.

Junior, 12, and Princess, 10, are Peter's children from his first marriage to Katie Price. He and Emily share Amelia, 4, and Theo, 1, who were not pictured with them on the day, but did join them on their travels.

Peter was pictured beaming at his son as they sat down in the sunshine for a snack, with the singer clad head to toe in black. 

Peter has been getting his children to learn to ski.

(Source: IANS)

