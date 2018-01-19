Farhan to pay tribute to The Beatles, Pink Floyd

MUMBAI: Musician, filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar says he will pay a tribute to music legends like Pink Floyd, David Bowie and The Beatles at a music festival in Ranthambore in Rajasthan.

The actor tweeted on Friday: "Off to Ranthambore Festival to play a tribute set to the bands, singer and songwriters that influenced my music sensibility. The Beatles, Pink Floyd, David Bowie, Bob Dylan, Jethro Tull and more. Wish me luck. Music love, fun times, new set."

The three-day festival is scheduled to be held at the Nahargarh Palace from Friday to 21 January in Ranthambore.

Other artists who will be performing at the event include Fiddlers Green, Tritha Sinha and Faran Ensemble. The festival will combine music, nature and well-being experiences in a setting that's extraordinary.

(Source: IANS)