RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Jan 2018 14:58 |  By RnMTeam

Farhan to pay tribute to The Beatles, Pink Floyd

MUMBAI: Musician, filmmaker-actor  Farhan Akhtar says he will pay a tribute to music legends like Pink Floyd, David Bowie and The Beatles at a music festival in Ranthambore in Rajasthan.

The actor tweeted on Friday: "Off to Ranthambore Festival to play a tribute set to the bands, singer and songwriters that influenced my music sensibility. The Beatles, Pink Floyd, David Bowie, Bob Dylan, Jethro Tull and more. Wish me luck. Music love, fun times, new set."

The three-day festival is scheduled to be held at the Nahargarh Palace from Friday to 21 January in Ranthambore. 

Other artists who will be performing at the event include Fiddlers Green, Tritha Sinha and Faran Ensemble. The festival will combine music, nature and well-being experiences in a setting that's extraordinary. 

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Farhan Akhtar Pink Floyd David Bowie The Beatles Ranthambore Rajasthan Bob Dylan Jethro Tull Fiddlers Green Tritha Sinha Faran Ensemble
Related news
News | 19 Jan 2018

The iconic album 'Breathless' completes 20 years

MUMBAI: It was the year 1998 when India got a huge surprise in the form of ‘Breathless’. The song that was sung by Shankar Mahadevan from the Breathless album completes 20 years, this year. To celebrate the 20th anniversary the trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will release something new.

read more
News | 18 Jan 2018

Farhan Akhtar to perform on 'MTV Unplugged S7'

MUMBAI: MTV Unplugged’s upcoming episode will bring to you a musical treat in the form of Farhan Akhtar. The actor-singer will perform some of his biggest Bollywood hits on the show.

read more
News | 17 Jan 2018

Ragasthan returns with its third edition

MUMBAI: Rajasthan is turning colourful and musical in this cold weather. The state has already offered few beautiful music festivals and its next attraction happens to be Ragasthan.

read more
News | 15 Jan 2018

Mick Jagger is in India

MUMBAI: Singer Mick Jagger is in India and says he is enjoying the sights and the sounds of the country.Jagger on Sunday took to Twitter to share a photograph of himself in a shirt paired with a black blazer and pants. He seems to be in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in Rajasthan.

read more
News | 11 Jan 2018

Farhan, Vishal Bhardwaj to headline Gaana Bollywood Music Project

MUMBAI: Actor-singer and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and director-composer Vishal Bhardwaj will headline the Delhi edition of Gaana Bollywood Music Project.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Indigo gives an all-expense experience to the Virgin Radio Redfest 2018 in Dubai

MUMBAI: The stage is set and Dubai is ready for you.read more

Interviews
I am happy to see the independent scene get more attention: Soumini Sridhara Paul

MUMBAI: They provided a platform to the independent artist when everyone else was busy singiread more

Financials
DB Corp and MY FM numbers down in third quarter

BENGALURU:  Indian newspaper group DB Corp Limited (DB Corp) reported that its radio business haread more

News
Digital music stayed uninterrupted in 2017
,

MUMBAI: From weekly Binaca Geetmala on the radio to the weekly Chitrahaar on television to revamread more

News
India launches its first sports internet radio 'Sports Flashes'

MUMBAI: Sports will no more be constrained to online scoring and television.read more

top# 5 articles

1
J Balvin releases a new single and video 'Machika'

MUMBAI: Today marks the worldwide release of J Balvin’s highly-anticipated new single and video Machika his follow-up to the landmark global number...read more

2
Suprabhata with MJ Divyashree

MUMBAI: Many consider Radio a passé in the world of music streaming apps and iPods, but there is still a loyal audience to radio. The reason is,...read more

3
Elephante drops 'Come Back For You'; announces 'Come Back For You' tour

MUMBAI: Stepping up to remix duties, Grammy-nominated producer Page works his magic, maintaining the soulful nature of the song and adding a mellow...read more

4
The iconic album 'Breathless' completes 20 years

MUMBAI: It was the year 1998 when India got a huge surprise in the form of ‘Breathless’. The song that was sung by Shankar Mahadevan from the...read more

5
Help Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Fill The Little Red Wagon on Livin' Like Hippies Tour

MUMBAI: Miranda Lambert has found the perfect way to nurture two of her passions music and mutts. In every community during her 24-city 2018 Livin’...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group