50 Cent blasts Jay Z's album

MUMBAI: American rapper 50 Cent says he doesn't think rapper Jay-Z's album 4:44 resonates with young people.

"Hip-hop culture's connected to youth culture. He just had the maturity bleed off into the material... It's cool for me, like, in my car, I'm listening to it. But the kids, I don't see them actually listening to it," said 50 Cent.

The Candy Shop hitmaker, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, clarified his thoughts on the record, having previously said that the album was "too smart" shortly after its release in 2017, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

50 Cent enjoyed the track of the album himself, but also felt it was a little too cerebral for a lot of music fans. He also suggested it didn't chime with traditional hip-hop culture.

"I felt like I was supposed to be wearing glasses and tie a f**king sweater around my waist. It was, like, Ivy League s**t."

(Source: IANS)