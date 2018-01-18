RadioandMusic
News |  18 Jan 2018 19:06 |  By RnMTeam

RJing has been beneficial for me: Singer Gaurav Sharma

MUMBAI: Gaurav Sharma a singer, actor, composer, songwriter, a social worker and an ex-radio jockey, so many things has made this man a versatile personality with his fans. Sharma has been a trained singer and has also completed his graduation in music.

“I started to learn music when I was in the fifth grade when my mom told me to learn music. After that, it was always music on my mind. I used to play guitar all during my education days,” said the singer about how he got in the music space.

After completing his twelfth standard, Sharma founded a trust called Astitva Charitable Trust, which works with Tihar Jail. The people of the trust go to the jail and teach music to the prisoners there. It has been more than six years that Gaurav is going and teaching music to these people.

Gaurav released his first single Tu Pyar Hai Mera last year which had actress Tara Alisha Berry featuring in it.

Sharma was a Radio Jockey before becoming a singer, he has done six years of RJing. “RJing has been beneficial for me, as it was a media connected line, I made a lot of contacts there and encashed things,” says Sharma. As an RJ he interviewed biggies like Salman Khan, Hema Malini, Remo D’souza and many such names.

Gaurav will be soon working on his Sufi- romantic album Maula. It will feature Bollywood actress Nazia Hussain. Maula will be shot in northeastern part of India, mostly in Himachal Pradesh or Uttaranchal and will be released in April 2018.

