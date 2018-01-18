Mixtape Punjabi ropes in Akhil Sachdeva and Amber Vashisht

MUMBAI: Two new generation singers of the Punjabi music industry, Akhil Sachdeva and Amber Vashisht performed for T-Series’ Mixtape Punjabi. They sang to a mix of Dil Ta Pagal Hai and Je Tu Na Mileya.

After a powerful performance by Mika Singh in the last episode, the makers have tried balancing it with a heart touching rendition this time.

View the song below:

Talking about the song Akhil Sachdeva said, “The song that I did, Dil Ta Pagal Hai, is one of greatest hits of Punjabi music industry by Babbu Maan Sir. I feel extremely privileged to sing one of his songs in my own feelings. The song has two different (textures) but it’s combing really well. The tone and texture of Amber and my voice compliments too. It’s something my fans haven’t yet heard from me and they will be pleasantly surprised.”

Commenting on the digital platform as a medium Akhil Sachdeva further added, “I am the kind of a person who has done everything by myself. I am a live stage guy. So, I’ve am uneducated about the digital system and platform but by seeing others and how they’re doing really so well, I think it’s going to help every artist and is a great initiative.”

Amber Vashisht shared, “It feels great to be associated T-Series’ Mixtape. The song I am singing for this mashup is Je Tu Na Mileya which is completely different from the original. The music, tone, the texture is different too. Music Director Abhijit Vaghani has done true justice to both the songs. I am sure this version will strike a chord in the heart of the listeners.”