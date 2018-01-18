LGBT community to felicitate RJ Rohini

MUMBAI: Taking a step ahead from the usual routine for a social cause is not easy. But RJ Rohini of Radio Nasha has been doing it for a long time now, without any interruption. The RJ is a big supporter of the LGBT Community, an act that definitely deserves an award and community has made a note of it, In fact, the RJ will receive an award at their event Queer Heroes today.

June is celebrated as the pride month for the LGBT Community, but January is considered the month of pride in Mumbai. Thus, today the community has decided to give away four awards, out of which two are for their unstoppable support.

“Out of all the awards, two are given to the Queer people (who are LGBT) called as Queero, and as I am not a Queero, Mangla Aher who is a transgender and I are given the ‘Queero One of Us Award’,” said RJ Rohini.

The Radio Jock has been supporting the community for a long time now and she feels great to be a part. “This is something I have been doing for a long time but I have never spoken about it because certain things I believe we do it for ourselves. I have never thought of receiving an award for it,” she added.

She further explains how she educates her listeners with some new information about the LGBT community each time. “I really believe radio is a medium of change and it is our duty to educate the masses with literate opinions. So, while entertaining people, I think it is good to talk about something passionate. Like, I am very passionate about equality. So it is not just lesbians and gays who should get equal rights, I think even the handicaps, for example, should be given equal opportunities,” she shared.

The RJ has been hosting various events happening in Mumbai for the LGBT community like Mr. Gay World Indian, International Queer Filmfare Festival called Kashish and more.

We spoke to Harish Iyer, an activist for promoting the rights of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender (LGBT) community, children, women, animals and survivors of child sexual abuse.

On Rohini winning the award, he said, “She has been unfaltering in supporting LGBT. I know her from past 6-7 years when she had no knowledge about the community but was keen to learn about it. She is straight and vocal about her thoughts on LGBT. She personally faced issues where people ask her if she is a lesbian because she is supporting the community. It is so difficult for people to understand that a heterosexual person can also support LGBT. It is great to know that in spite of many odds, she is still in the favour of the community,” he ended.