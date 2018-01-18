RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Jan 2018 14:32 |  By RnMTeam

It was painful: Martin on coming out as gay

MUMBAI:  Singer Ricky Martin says he didn't come out as gay until he was 38 in an effort to preserve his career.

Martin visited The Daily Show With Trevor Noah and opened up about his own personal struggles with coming out as gay, reports eonline.com.

He said: "My friend, you have no idea how it took me a while. The thing is that I was surrounded by friends that were telling me, ‘Don't! Don't come out that will be the end of your career.' 

"It was people that love me, people that mean well and people that were just victims of homophobia. You know, I grew up in this culture that told me that my feelings were horrible, that my feelings were evil. And if you add to that, you know, that I was like a heartthrob, like a sex symbol". 

The She Bangs hitmaker said everyone around him told him that it would end his career.

"It was extremely painful for me until I said, ‘I can't take it anymore. It's all about me now, it's not about what's happening outside, it's about what I need in order to be happy.'"

Two influential people entered Martin's life and gave him the strength he needed.

"Then I had my kids, and I said, ‘I have to come out.' I mean, I'm not going to lie to these beautiful kids. To lie? No, that's not the point. And you know, life works in cycles, it's very interesting. Look at what I'm doing today, I'm talking on behalf of people that continue to hurt and through acting," Martin said. 

The star, 46, is extremely busy while raising his family, performing at his Las Vegas residency and raising funds through his organization for hurricane victims of Puerto Rico. 

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Ricky Martin The Daily Show With Trevor Noah She Bangs Las Vegas Puerto Rico
Related news
News | 11 Jan 2018

Ricky Martin now married to Jwan Yosef

MUMBAI: Singer Ricky Martin has married his partner Jwan Yosef but a formal celebration is yet to take place. "I'm a husband, but we're doing a heavy party in a couple of months, I'll let you know," Martin told E! News.

read more
News | 27 Oct 2017

Mel B claims being drugged throughout 10-year marriage

MUMBAI: Singer Mel B, currently in the midst of a bitter divorce battle with Stephen Belafonte, has claimed in her lawsuit that she was drugged during most of her decade-long marriage. The former Spice Girl, whose real name is Melanie Brown, has accused Belafonte of domestic violence.

read more
News | 23 Oct 2017

Paris Jackson helps relief efforts in Puerto Rico

MUMBAI: Paris Jackson, model and daughter of late King of Pop Michael Jackson, flew to Puerto Rico to help distribute supplies to the families affected by a hurricane here.

read more
News | 05 Oct 2017

Celine Dion dedicates show to Las Vegas victims

MUMBAI: Singer Celine Dion dedicated her show here to the victims of the mass shooting and has also donated the proceedings from the ticket sales.

read more
News | 03 Oct 2017

Grande calls for gun control after Las Vegas concert massacre

MUMBAI: Singer Ariana Grande, whose concert in Manchester was interrupted by a suicide bomber in May, has pleaded for gun control following the mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music concert.

read more

RnM Biz

Financials
DB Corp and MY FM numbers down in third quarter

BENGALURU:  Indian newspaper group DB Corp Limited (DB Corp) reported that its radio business haread more

News
Digital music stayed uninterrupted in 2017
,

MUMBAI: From weekly Binaca Geetmala on the radio to the weekly Chitrahaar on television to revamread more

News
India launches its first sports internet radio 'Sports Flashes'

MUMBAI: Sports will no more be constrained to online scoring and television.read more

Press Releases
Radio City launches the second phase of 'Rag Rag Mein Daude City 2.0'

MUMBAI: Radio City today unveils the Phase 2 of its incredibly successful campaign, ‘Rag Rag Meinread more

News
Retelling the story of Radio 2017
,

MUMBAI: Indian radio industry spread its wings in the year 2017.read more

top# 5 articles

1
RJing has been beneficial for me: Singer Gaurav Sharma

MUMBAI: Gaurav Sharma a singer, actor, composer, songwriter, a social worker and an ex-radio jockey, so many things has made this man a versatile...read more

2
Mpower to fight mental health with music

MUMBAI: Time and again it is proved that music has a healing power. The genre may differ for every person, but music holds the capacity to calm the...read more

3
Mixtape Punjabi ropes in Akhil Sachdeva and Amber Vashisht

MUMBAI: Two new generation singers of the Punjabi music industry, Akhil Sachdeva and Amber Vashisht performed for T-Series’ Mixtape Punjabi. They...read more

4
Farhan Akhtar to perform on 'MTV Unplugged S7'

MUMBAI: MTV Unplugged’s upcoming episode will bring to you a musical treat in the form of Farhan Akhtar. The actor-singer will perform some of his...read more

5
New track from Anton featuring one of the UK's hottest new artists Folly Rae

MUMBAI: Scandinavian producer Anton bursts into 2018 with a new tropical heater featuring one of the UK’s hottest new artists, Folly Rae.The...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group