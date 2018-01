Filmfare 2018 announces music nominations

MUMBAI: The 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards 2018 nominations are finally out. This time the nominations have the most exciting artiste in these categories - Best Music Album, Best Lyrics, Best Playback Singer (Male), Best Playback Singer (Female) and Best Background Score.

The nominations have seen many new players like Meghna Mishra, Akhil Sachdeva, Rahul Mishra and Santanu Ghatak. It is interesting to see the new-comers competing with the existing legends of the industry.

Amitabh Bhattacharya and Kausar Munir have been nominated twice in the Best Lyrics category. Pritam is nominated twice for Best Music Album and once for Best Background Score, while Arijit Singh takes up two seats of nominations for Best Playback Singer (Male).

Check the list of nominees for the remaining categories below:

Best Music Album

Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Amaal Mallik, Tanishk Bagchi, Akhil Sachdeva

Bareilly Ki Barfi: Arko, Tanishk Bagchi, Samira Koppikar, Sameer Uddin, Vayu

Half Girlfriend: Mithoon, Tanishk Bagchi, Rishi Rich, Farhan Saeed, Rahul Mishra, Ami Mishra

Jab Harry Met Sejal: Pritam

Jagga Jasoos: Pritam

Secret Superstar: Amit Trivedi

Best Lyrics

Amitabh Bhattacharya: Galti Se Mistake (Jagga Jasoos)

Amitabh Bhattacharya: Ullu Ka Pattha (Jagga Jasoos)

Arko Pravo Mukherjee: Nazm Nazm (Bareilly Ki Barfi)

Kausar Munir: Maana Ke Hum (Meri Pyaari Bindu)

Kausar Munir: Nachdi Phira (Secret Superstar)

Santanu Ghatak: Rafu (Tumhari Sulu)

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Akhil Sachdeva: Humsafar (Badrinath Ki Dulhania)

Arijit Singh: Roke Na Ruke Naina (Badrinath Ki Dulhania)

Arijit Singh: Zaalima (Raees)

Arko Pravo Mukherjee: Nazm Nazm (Bareilly Ki Barfi)

Ash King: Baarish (Half Girlfriend)

Sachin Sanghvi: Kho Diya (Bhoomi)

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Meghna Mishra: Nachdi Phira (Secret Superstar)

Monali Thakur: Khol De Baahein (Meri Pyaari Bindu)

Nikhita Gandhi: Ghar (Jab Harry Met Sejal)

Ronkini Gupta: Rafu (Tumhari Sulu)

Shashaa Tirupati: Kanha (Shubh Mangal Saavdhan)

Shreya Ghoshal: Thodi Der (Half Girlfriend)

Best Background Score

Alokananda Dasgupta – Trapped

AR Rahman – Mom

Naren Chandavarkar and Benedict Taylor – Daddy

Pritam – Jagga Jasoos

Sagar Desai – A Death In The Gunj

Tajdar Junaid – Mukti Bhawan