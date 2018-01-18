RadioandMusic
News |  18 Jan 2018 18:00

Farhan Akhtar to perform on 'MTV Unplugged S7'

MUMBAI: MTV Unplugged’s upcoming episode will bring to you a musical treat in the form of Farhan Akhtar. The actor-singer will perform some of his biggest Bollywood hits on the show.

The list includes Atrangi Yaari from Wazir, Ahista Ahista from Shaadi Ke Side Effects, Hawan Kund from Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Manzar Naya from Rock On and Gallan Goodiyan from Dil Dhadakne Do. The best and most interesting part of the episode will be Farhan singing the tunes of legendary Kishore Kumar, with the song Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si.

Akhtar was earlier part of the third season, of the show, and his return in the seventh season is will be an exciting one for his fans. In the previous season, he had crooned Dil Chahta Hai, Senorita, Main Aisa Kyun Hoon and few others.

It will indeed be interesting to see the Lakshya director spread the musical magic on MTV Unplugged Season 7.

