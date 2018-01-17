Pritam excited about his maiden North America tour

MUMBAI: Composer Pritam says he can't wait to kick-start his first North America tour, which will take place in April.

The tour will begin on 6 April in Chicago. He will then perform in New Jersey, Toronto (Canada), Dallas, Los Angeles, Washington D.C. and San Jose. He will conclude the tour on 21 April.

"I can't wait to kick-start this tour. We have an amazing line-up planned for the audience and I hope they enjoy the shows," Pritam said in a statement to IANS.

He will be touring along with artistes like Harshdeep Kaur, Nakash Aziz, Shilpa Rao, Amit Mishra, Sreerama Rao, Antara Mitra, Amanat Ali and Shalmali Kholgade.

Pritam has composed for films like Gangster, Life in a... Metro, Jab We Met and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

