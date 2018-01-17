RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  17 Jan 2018 17:27 |  By RnMTeam

Pritam excited about his maiden North America tour

MUMBAI: Composer Pritam says he can't wait to kick-start his first North America tour, which will take place in April.

The tour will begin on 6 April in Chicago. He will then perform in New Jersey, Toronto (Canada), Dallas, Los Angeles, Washington D.C. and San Jose. He will conclude the tour on 21 April.

"I can't wait to kick-start this tour. We have an amazing line-up planned for the audience and I hope they enjoy the shows," Pritam said in a statement to IANS.

He will be touring along with artistes like Harshdeep Kaur, Nakash Aziz, Shilpa Rao, Amit Mishra, Sreerama Rao, Antara Mitra, Amanat Ali and Shalmali Kholgade.

Pritam has composed for films like Gangster, Life in a... Metro, Jab We Met and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Pritam Gangster Life in a... Metro Jab We Met Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Harshdeep Kaur Nakash Aziz Shilpa Rao Amit Mishra Sreerama Rao Antara Mitra Amanat Ali Shalmali Kholgade New Jersey Toronto (Canada) Dallas Los Angeles Washington D.C. San Jose North America
Related news
News | 13 Jan 2018

Chris Brown could face jail time over pet monkey

MUMBAI: Singer Chris Brown could be charged after failing to get a permit for his pet capuchin monkey, Fiji. The 28-year-old singer received some backlash in December last year after sharing a post on Instagram of his daughter Royalty with Fiji.

read more
News | 13 Jan 2018

Singers share childhood memories of Makar Sankranti

MUMBAI: Every year Makar Sankranti carries good hope and positivity with itself. We all go through a 'major throwback' when asked about our ‘good old’ memories of this festival and they often bring a smile on our face.

read more
News | 10 Jan 2018

JAM8 becomes the first agency to receive sole credit for music in India

MUMBAI: For the first time in the history of Indian Cinema, sole credit for a film's music has been given to an agency instead of a music director. JAM8 has solely composed music for Ravi Teja's upcoming film Touch Chesi Chudu.

read more
News | 09 Jan 2018

Local to global story of percussionist Deepak Bhatt

MUMBAI: Born in a poor family Deepak Bhatt always believed that he was born into music. This belief moulded him into one of the most renowned masters of percussion. He developed a fetish for playing Dhol at a very early stage in life.

read more
News | 09 Jan 2018

Hans Raj ji is adjusting, understanding, sober and simple: Abhijit Vaghani on ‘Mixtape Punjabi’

MUMBAI: T-Series Mixtape Punjabi’s ninth episode was a magical one with soulful singer Harshdeep Kaur and Sufi legend Hans Raj Hans taking it to the next level. The two performed on songs Challa and Ni Mai Kamli.

read more

RnM Biz

News
India launches its first sports internet radio 'Sports Flashes'

MUMBAI: Sports will no more be constrained to online scoring and television.read more

Press Releases
Radio City launches the second phase of 'Rag Rag Mein Daude City 2.0'

MUMBAI: Radio City today unveils the Phase 2 of its incredibly successful campaign, ‘Rag Rag Meinread more

News
Retelling the story of Radio 2017
,

MUMBAI: Indian radio industry spread its wings in the year 2017.read more

Press Releases
Radio Mirchi announces the sixth edition of Mirchi Music Awards Marathi

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi today announced the sixth edition of its much celebrated Marathi music extraread more

News
Amazon Prime Music inks a deal with Zee Music Company

MUMBAI: Amazon gives an experience beyond shopping.read more

top# 5 articles

1
12th edition of IRAA Awards now accepting nominations

MUMBAI: In its 12th consecutive year, the Indian Recording Arts Academy Awards (IRAA) 2018 will be hosted alongside the PALM Expo 2018 at the Bombay...read more

2
'Aiyaary's' soulful song 'Yaad Hai' is a heartfelt representation of a remembrance

MUMBAI: The second song from Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary titled Yaad Hai released today and showcases a heartbroken Rakul Preet Singh walking down the...read more

3
Diljit Dosanjh to sing for Shankar- Ehsan- Loy

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is all set to get into the shoes of Hockey legend Sandeep Singh. The Udta Punjab actor will be seen playing the...read more

4
New track from Anton featuring one of the UK's hottest new artists Folly Rae

MUMBAI: Scandinavian producer Anton bursts into 2018 with a new tropical heater featuring one of the UK’s hottest new artists, Folly Rae.The...read more

5
Ragasthan returns with its third edition

MUMBAI: Rajasthan is turning colourful and musical in this cold weather. The state has already offered few beautiful music festivals and its next...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group