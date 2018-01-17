Diljit Dosanjh to sing for Shankar- Ehsan- Loy

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is all set to get into the shoes of Hockey legend Sandeep Singh. The Udta Punjab actor will be seen playing the lead role of Sandeep Sharma in the upcoming Shaad Ali directed movie Soorma.

Along with acting in the movie, Dosanjh will also be singing songs in the movie. The composition of tracks of the movie is done by leading composers Shankar- Ehsaan- Loy. The lyrics of the movie are penned by Gulzar.

“The project that we are working together on is Soorma, which is based on the Hockey icon Sandeep Sharma, and Diljit plays Sandeep. He will also be singing to our compositions,” said Shankar Mahadevan, who was present with Diljit at the launch of Colors’ Rising Star 2.

Soorma is an upcoming movie directed by Shaad Ali, which is slated to release in July 2018. The movie stars Diljit Dosanjh, Tapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in lead roles.