News |  17 Jan 2018 19:16 |  By RnMTeam

'Aiyaary's' soulful song 'Yaad Hai' is a heartfelt representation of a remembrance

MUMBAI: The second song from Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary titled Yaad Hai released today and showcases a heartbroken Rakul Preet Singh walking down the memory lane.

Yaad Hai featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh is a soulful tracking that resonates with the heartbroken souls. Penned by Manoj Muntashir and composed by Ankit Tiwari, the melodious song is crooned by  Palak Muchhal and Ankit Tiwari.

While the first song Lae Dooba was a romantic song that showcased Rakul Preet Singh's one-sided affection for Sidharth Malhotra aka Jai Bakshi, the second song Yaad Hai conveys the heartbreak of Rakul after knowing the reality of Jai Bakshi.

As the trailer indicated, Major Jai Bakshi went rogue after falling apart from his mentor Colonel Abhay Singha aka Manoj Bajpayee. Taking forward the narrative, Rakul's character is seen disheartened after learning the reality of Jai Bakshi.

The video features montages from the love life of the two actors intriguing us to know more about the romantic side of the film.

Click here to view the track: 

