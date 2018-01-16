RadioandMusic
16 Jan 2018

'Rising Star' returns to the small screen with the second season

MUMBAI: The show that got a new and never heard concept ‘live voting’ on Indian television was a huge success in the markets. The makers have got back with a new season to Rising Star 2 with a new tagline #UthaoSochKiDeewar.

The show will be judged by the same set of panelist i.e ace composer-singer Shankar Mahadevan, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and the melodious Monali Thakur. It will be hosted by television actor Ravi Dubey and a child artiste Parth Dhamija.

Talking about his perspective of judging this season, Dil Chahta Hai composer-singer Shankar Mahadevan said, "I will be looking for a voice which will add value to my composition and other the other element would be that whether the audience today would be interested in listening to a voice like that."

Further speaking about the tagline of the show which is #UthaoSochKiDeewar, he said,"India is a country where people are full of aspirations, ambitions and dreams. The talents on the show are filled with such dreams, with a hope to fulfill them and be an example for the one watching them on television.”

Monali feels that nowadays the contestant of shows are very confident that the early times, as once upon a time she also was a contestant of Indian Idol. "I am not judging this show, I am a panelist who will help them and guide them through. The new season is certainly an exciting one and is going to be full of crisp," says the Moh Moh Ke Dhaage singer.

“The new season has got in many hopes to the audience and we will make sure to fulfill them. This season will see some new talents, new songs and new interesting stories. We are not judging the show and that is the best part. Talking about my mentoring pattern, I generally say whatever comes to my mind at that moment and that is what i will be doing even this time,” said the Laembadgini singer.   

One of the hosts of the show is the actor Ravi Dubey who is known for his shows like Jamai Raja, Saas Bina Sasural and many others said, "I am looking for a warmth, organic and long relationships and genuine joy and happiness. When you look at contestants or the judges they, as the tag line says #UthaoSochKoDeewar have come on this stage after crossing that wall successfully."

The first season of it was a hit among the audience and the fresh concept of live voting also got appreciation from them. The show Rising Star 2 will premiere on Saturday 20 January 2018 on Colors.

