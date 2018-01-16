RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  16 Jan 2018 11:36 |  By RnMTeam

Leaving Fifth Harmony helped Cabello 'come alive'

MUMBAI: Singer Camila Cabello says leaving the band Fifth Harmony helped her "come alive".

Cabello released her full debut album Camila on Monday. She believes the decision to leave the band helped her start expressing herself and her vision more freely, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I had been writing songs since I was 16, and at first I wanted to write for other people. But I had these songs that were so personal... and I couldn't imagine me giving it to somebody and somebody else singing them because it was too close to me," Cabello told NPR magazine.

"I went a long time writing songs thinking that, 'Nobody will ever hear this for another 10 years because I'll still be in the group'," she added. 

Cabello said she is now in a "great place", because she has taken complete ownership of her public appearances.

"I'm all for girls wearing what they want to wear. I think it is great for girls who want to express their sexuality and if they want to wear booty shorts or eyelashes or whatever to feel great, then that's amazing," she said.

"The only thing wrong is when somebody is pushing you to do it before it's your time and before you are comfortable - or if that's not really you. I think both of those are okay; whether you want to go for that or you are not comfortable with that," she added. 

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Camila Cabello Fifth Harmony
Related news
News | 11 Jan 2018

Camila's records make Elton John smile

MUMBAI: Vetrean singer Elton John says he likes American-Cuban singer-songwriter Camila Cabello's music and that has made the singer "super ecstatic". He said so in an episode of Beats 1, reports billboard.com.

read more
News | 10 Jan 2018

Gomez 'unfollows' Lovato, Hadid on Instagram

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez, who previously followed more than 300 people, has unfollowed more than 200 people, including Demi Lovato and Gigi Hadid on Instagram, leaving just 37 accounts in her "following" list.

read more
News | 05 Jan 2018

Cabello 'always' has crush on somebody

MUMBAI: Singer Camila Cabello says she always has a crush on somebody.

read more
News | 02 Jan 2018

Harry Styles, DJ Khaled in Obama's year-end playlist

MUMBAI: Tracks of artistes like Harry Styles, DJ Khaled, Camila Cabello, Kendrick Lamar and Jay-Z have made it to former US President Barack Obama's annual New year playlist.

read more
camila
News | 09 Dec 2017

Camila Cabello to release debut album 'Camila'

MUMBAI: Camila Cabello will release her self-titled full-length debut, Camila [SYCO/Epic Records], on 12 January 12, 2018. The pre-order just went live today.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Retelling the story of Radio 2017
,

MUMBAI: Indian radio industry spread its wings in the year 2017.read more

Press Releases
Radio Mirchi announces the sixth edition of Mirchi Music Awards Marathi

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi today announced the sixth edition of its much celebrated Marathi music extraread more

News
Amazon Prime Music inks a deal with Zee Music Company

MUMBAI: Amazon gives an experience beyond shopping.read more

News
Gujarat radio stations special plans this Uttarayan

MUMBAI: Makar Sankranti, famously known as Uttarayan in Gujarat, is one of the biggest festivalsread more

News
BARC Week 1: 9X Jalwa witnesses major dip

MUMBAI: In week 1 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) a few channels read more

top# 5 articles

1
Music has always been my religion: Benny Dayal

MUMBAI: Singer Benny Dayal, whose new romantic single Sunwai released on Monday, says music has always been his religion. "Music has always been my...read more

2
Guru Randhawa's 'Lahore' crosses 100 million views in one month

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa, Punjabi hit-maker known for his famous songs like High Rated Gabru, Ban Ja Rani is known to drool the audience with his...read more

3
Rita Ora to star in British movie

MUMBAI: Rita Ora has teased her next movie, which will be based in Britain and will feature home-grown talent."I can't give too much away but it's...read more

4
10 best cover versions of 'Dil Diyan Gallan'

MUMBAI: Indian music industry gives the best variety of songs and YouTube gives the finest cover versions of it. Covers today have taken some special...read more

5
Hailee Steinfeld and Bloodpop® release 'Capital Letters' from Fifty Shades Freed

MUMBAI:  Republic Records and Universal Pictures announce Hailee Steinfeld and BloodPop®’s Capital Letters as the latest song to be released from...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group