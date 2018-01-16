RadioandMusic
Guru Randhawa's 'Lahore' crosses 100 million views in one month

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa, Punjabi hit-maker known for his famous songs like High Rated Gabru, Ban Ja Rani is known to drool the audience with his infectious energy. His song numbers are a combined package of all his emotions in them. Also, his Bollywood projects like Lagdi Hai Thai from Simran, Suit Suit Karda from Hindi Medium and Ban Ja Meri Rani from Tumhari Sullu have been a crowd-puller.

His tracks are known to cross 100 million views and so has Lahore which released under T-Series has done the same. The song has mounted to a great success in just a month and the numbers seem to increase rapidly.

Also Read: Guru Randhawa returns with foot-tapping single 'Lahore'

Click here to view the track if you have missed it:

Check the T-Series announcing the big success on its Twitter page below:

Guru Randhawa High Rated Gabru Ban Ja Rani Lahore T-Series Youtube 100 million views Punjabi Hindi Medium Suit Suit Karda Lagdi Hai Thai Simran
