Dolores O'Riordan, the lead singer of The Cranberries passes away

MUMBAI: The Cranberries lead singer Dolores O’Riordan, 46, passed away on Monday. The renowned publication reported the cause of death to be sudden.

Dolores was in London for some time for a recording session. Her body was found in The London Hilton On Park Lane, the place where she was residing.

Metropolitan Police statement confirmed her death to the publication. “At this early stage the death is being treated as unexplained,” the statement read.

“Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” added further.

After hearing to the news other members of the band were devastated, and posted their feelings on their social page. The message shared by Noel, Mike Hogan and Fergal Lawler was:

We are devastated on the passing of our friend Dolores. She was an extraordinary talent and we feel very privileged to have been part of her life from 1989 when we started the Cranberries. The world has lost a true artist today.

Even the Irish president is saddened to hear the news and said that he learned the news with “great sadness”. “To all those who follow and support Irish music, Irish musicians and the performing arts, her death will be a big loss,” the publication reported.

O’Riordan was married to her manager tour Don Burton for twenty years and the couple has three children together,Taylor Baxter, Molly Leigh and Dakota Rain. The two parted ways with each other in the year 2014. Hearing to her news, her ex-husband said that he was “crushed.”

Born in 1971 in Limerick, Dolores joined the band The Cranberry Saw Us, now known as Cranberry in 1990. She was famous for her correct Irish accent and her voice was loved by one and all. She was mainly responsible for making the band successful, and her band enjoyed a great popularity on both the sides of Atlantic.

The band had a victorious run and has many hits in their kitty. Songs like Zombie, Linger, Dreams, Animal Instinct, Ode To Family and many other such songs made them a sensation with the audience.

The news of her death had indeed shocked everyone, and now most of the people from the music industry have started paying tribute to O’Riordan.

