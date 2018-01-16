RadioandMusic
News |  16 Jan 2018 12:39 |  By RnMTeam

Arijit Singh to next perform in Chandigarh and Pune

MUMBAI:  The popular Bollywood music sensational Arijit Singh who is currently on his 10 cities India Tour is all set to wow the audiences over nine weekends, starting with Chandigarh on 28 January and then Pune on 3 February. Royal Stag Mega Music Arijit Singh MTV India Tour is a concert series produced by Wizcraft.

The singer, who began his India tour from Kolkata on 24 December, couldn’t manage to reach out to his fans in Guwahati on 30 December which called off the show.

The concert series, an initiative of GiMA Concerts will now mark its footprint in other cities of the nation- Chandigarh, Pune, Delhi, Ahmedabad Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Indore, Mumbai and Raipur in the first leg of the tour

The singer, who has captured the hearts of over millions across the world, is all set to take the nation by storm with his chartbusters. Arijit Singh has sung over 150 tracks, won more than 50 popular awards and has acquired a staggering fan base that’s growing every year. Not only are his songs heard in India, but Arijit Singh has his fan following all over the world and has been recognized as the most-heard artist for four consecutive years.

Tags
Arijit Singh GiMA Concerts Chandigarh Royal Stag Mega Music MTV India Tour WIzcraft Pune Delhi Ahmedabad Bengaluru Hyderabad Indore Mumbai Raipur
