Singer Anisha Saikia pays tribute to Asha Bhosle

MUMBAI: The talented singer Anisha Saikia has released her latest music cover Raat Akeli Hai. The track is a tribute from the singer to the legend of music Asha Bhosle.

The original track from the Dev Anand, Vyjantimala, Tanuja starrer Jewel Thief was sung by Asha Bhosle. Anisha has added her own beautiful touch to this iconic song and got a fresh version of it for the music lovers.

Talking about her song, Anisha says, “The idea always was to create two distinct looks - one pure and white, while the other crazy and full of colours. I enjoy dancing and love the way belly dance has been incorporated in the video, making it a very important part of the song. And the final product is for everyone to see.”

Adding further, she said, “Since the song was well broken down right since the beginning, the director, Nitesh Ranglani, DOP Vishal Bawa and their team were in complete sync throughout - with regards to their treatment and vision. Despite discipline and uniformity, we had a gala time, shooting this video. Producers, Parzaan and Nitesh made sure everything was well taken care of, from my make up to styling to art to rehearsals to shooting it, without any chaos or hassle.”

The song is directed by Nitesh Ranglani and is produced by Ten Colour Productions. Speaking about the track, the producers of it said, “We at Ten Colour Productions were very excited to associate with Happydemic on the Raat Akeli Hai music video since it is our first music video with them. When they showed some samples of the talented singers they had, we were floored. Working on this with the Saregama, Happydemic Team and Anisha was a spectacular journey. We are in awe of the talent she has, not only with her voice but her dance moves and screen persona as well. Every bit of it has lit up the screen even more and resulted in a fabulous package. Looking forward to working with other talents on future projects as well.”

Watch the song here: