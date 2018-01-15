Selena not willing to end relationship with Bieber

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez is ready to reconcile with her mother Mandy Teefey after their ties got strained due to her rekindled romance with Justin Bieber. However, she is not willing to end her relationship with the Canadian pop star.

"Selena and her mother are still not talking as of right now, but it's getting to the point where Selena has calmed down and she feels that enough time has passed to let bygones be bygones," said a source.

"Selena and Mandy have always been super tight, and over the years they have had a number of blow-ups, but they have always managed to resolve everything after some time apart. Selena is definitely ready to build bridges with her mom again, but she is waiting for her to make the first move," added the source, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Earlier, Gomez and her mother reportedly had a heated argument late last year after Teefey found out that Selena and Justin were in couples therapy.

(Source: IANS)