Music has always been my religion: Benny Dayal

MUMBAI: Singer Benny Dayal, whose new romantic single Sunwai released on Monday, says music has always been his religion.

"Music has always been my religion. It's one thing that keeps me going in life. Sunwai is a lovely romantic track and one of the finest love songs that I've sung till date. I'm sure people will love and cherish it as much as I do," Benny said in a statement.

He is known for foot-tapping numbers like Badtameez Dil, Let's Naacho and Udey Dil Befikre.

Sunwai, his first romantic track with Times Music, is composed by Naresh Sharma, father of composer Mithoon, with Anand Seshadri who has also written the lyrics of the song. The music video features popular Indian actor Gautam Rode and dancer-actress Natasa Stankovic.

Gautam said the video shoot was "pretty exciting".

The song depicts the notion that love doesn't always come easily - it demands loyalty and faithfulness.

View the song below:

