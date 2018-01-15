King of Bhangra sets 'Mixtape Punjabi' stage on fire

MUMBAI: How can one not have the most energetic Punjabi singer on Punjabi Mixtape? Well, we are talking about Mika Singh who has given Bollywood music industry hit Punjabi songs. The 440Volt singer put together a spectacular performance on T-Series’ Mixtape Punjabi with two of his hit songs Mauja Hi Mauja and Saj Dhaj Ke.

The singer was backed by talented chorus singers and instruments such as Nagada, Mandolin, Sapp, Tumbi, bugchu, tabla and dhol.

Watch the song below:

Talking about the choice of his songs and association with T-Series Mixtape Punjabi, Mika Singh says, “I am extremely excited and proud about associating myself with T-Series Mixtape Punjabi. Already hit and superhit songs of mine will be heard again in a recreated version which is something I am looking forward to. There is live singing, dhol with a jamming session including a mix of two songs which is a good concept. The audience gets to enjoy the same songs but in a different avatar.”

“The mashup of both my songs Mauja Hi Mauja and Saj Dhaj Ke is great and a coincidence that both are pictured on Shahid Kapoor. A special credit should also be given to the music director of the show Abhijit Vaghani who is very talented and has done full justice to my songs by merging one into another beautifully,” he added.

Bhushan Kumar shares, “Mika is very close to me. Today he's king of Bhangra and he performs so well in all the performances. Mauja Hi Mauja and Saj Dhaj Ke both are his super hit songs. The way he has performed, you will get that feeling that we are trying to portray.”

Commenting on the platform provided to the Punjabi industry, he further adds, “Punjabi singers, over time, have become extremely popular worldwide and their songs are also touching every corner of the world. Live music was started by us around 18 years ago and I am glad that a trend started by us back then has picked up so much thereby providing a platform for singers to create their own identity. Also, there was a time when we were restricted and had access to only a certain kind of music. But now with the web becoming so accessible to people around the world, everyone has access to music which interests them.”