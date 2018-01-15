Jacqueline begins 'Allah Duhai Hai' song shoot

MUMBAI: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has started shooting for the song Allah Duhai Hai, a track repeated in installments of the Race franchise.

Jacqueline, who was also part of Race 2, has started filming for the track for Race 3, read a statement.

The actress, who is back after a vacation, is in perfect form to shoot the song as she followed a workout regime even during her holidays.

Race 3 will feature superstar Salman Khan in the lead role.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, the film is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on 14 June.

