News |  15 Jan 2018 19:39 |  By RnMTeam

10 best cover versions of 'Dil Diyan Gallan'

MUMBAI: Indian music industry gives the best variety of songs and YouTube gives the finest cover versions of it. Covers today have taken some special place in our lives and we definitely love them.

The recent romantic track that is topping each playlist today, Dil Diyan Gallan, is a huge success song from Tiger Zinda Hain since its release on 2 December. Since then, YouTube has been flooded with covers by various famous and struggling singers.

We get you the best pick here.

Also Read: Jonita Gandhi releases cover of 'Dil Diyaan Gallan'

Sonu Kakkar

Sanam Band

Siddharth Slathia

Rahul Jain - Unplugged Cover - Pehchan Music

Varsha Tirupathi – Female Cover

Devotees Insanos Records – Deepshikha

Ritu Agarwal

Singh’s Unplugged

Acoustic Singh

Instrumental by Jack of All

