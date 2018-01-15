10 best cover versions of 'Dil Diyan Gallan'
MUMBAI: Indian music industry gives the best variety of songs and YouTube gives the finest cover versions of it. Covers today have taken some special place in our lives and we definitely love them.
The recent romantic track that is topping each playlist today, Dil Diyan Gallan, is a huge success song from Tiger Zinda Hain since its release on 2 December. Since then, YouTube has been flooded with covers by various famous and struggling singers.
We get you the best pick here.
Sonu Kakkar
Sanam Band
Siddharth Slathia
Rahul Jain - Unplugged Cover - Pehchan Music
Varsha Tirupathi – Female Cover
Devotees Insanos Records – Deepshikha
Ritu Agarwal
Singh’s Unplugged
Acoustic Singh
Instrumental by Jack of All