Soulful melodies for your relaxing weekend

MUMBAI: Weekend is the time to relax, a time to burst out stress and relieve yourself from all the regular problems around you. And what would be better than relaxing while listening to some beautiful songs?

So, Radioandmusic brings to you some of the latest songs which will make your weekend more beautiful and soulful.

Layi Vi Na Gayi/Sadde Naal Yaariyan- T-Series Mixtape Punjabi

Singers – Jashan Singh and Shipra Goyal

Music By - Abhijit Vaghani

Deep Money: Zeher

Singer- Deep Money Feat. Bohemia

Music- Deep Money

Lyrics- Deep Money, Bohemia, Mintu Sohi

Tera Saath

Singers - Amruta Talukder & Sumiit

Music - Sumiit Das

Lyricist - Md. Wasim (Rj Aqiq)

Bandeyaa - Aakanksha Sharma

Arranged, Programmed, Mixed and Mastered by Amir Khan

Song Recorded at Amjad Nadeem Studio

Kaalakaandi- Kaalakaandi

Singers - Shashwat Sachdev, Vivek Hariharan, Romy & Arun Kamath

Music - Shashwat Sachdev

Lyricist - Anvita Dutt

Sakhi Ri- Vodka Diaries

Singers - Ustad Rashid Khan & Rekha Bhardwaj

Music - Sandesh Shandilya

Lyricist - Aalok Shrivastav

Yarran Di Gal – Diljaan

Singer - Diljaan

Music - Bloody Beat

Lyricist - Jimmy Darvesh

Gold Business - G-Deep

Singer, Music & Lyricist - G-Deep

Saale Sapne- Padman

Singer - Mohit Chauhan

Backing Vocals - Rajiv Sundaresan & Suhas Sawant

Music - Amit Trivedi

Lyricist - Kausar Munir