Soulful melodies for your relaxing weekend
MUMBAI: Weekend is the time to relax, a time to burst out stress and relieve yourself from all the regular problems around you. And what would be better than relaxing while listening to some beautiful songs?
So, Radioandmusic brings to you some of the latest songs which will make your weekend more beautiful and soulful.
Layi Vi Na Gayi/Sadde Naal Yaariyan- T-Series Mixtape Punjabi
Singers – Jashan Singh and Shipra Goyal
Music By - Abhijit Vaghani
Deep Money: Zeher
Singer- Deep Money Feat. Bohemia
Music- Deep Money
Lyrics- Deep Money, Bohemia, Mintu Sohi
Tera Saath
Singers - Amruta Talukder & Sumiit
Music - Sumiit Das
Lyricist - Md. Wasim (Rj Aqiq)
Bandeyaa - Aakanksha Sharma
Arranged, Programmed, Mixed and Mastered by Amir Khan
Song Recorded at Amjad Nadeem Studio
Kaalakaandi- Kaalakaandi
Singers - Shashwat Sachdev, Vivek Hariharan, Romy & Arun Kamath
Music - Shashwat Sachdev
Lyricist - Anvita Dutt
Sakhi Ri- Vodka Diaries
Singers - Ustad Rashid Khan & Rekha Bhardwaj
Music - Sandesh Shandilya
Lyricist - Aalok Shrivastav
Yarran Di Gal – Diljaan
Singer - Diljaan
Music - Bloody Beat
Lyricist - Jimmy Darvesh
Gold Business - G-Deep
Singer, Music & Lyricist - G-Deep
Saale Sapne- Padman
Singer - Mohit Chauhan
Backing Vocals - Rajiv Sundaresan & Suhas Sawant
Music - Amit Trivedi
Lyricist - Kausar Munir