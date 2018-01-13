RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Jan 2018 19:18 |  By RnMTeam

Singers share childhood memories of Makar Sankranti

MUMBAI: Every year Makar Sankranti carries good hope and positivity with itself. We all go through a 'major throwback' when asked about our ‘good old’ memories of this festival and they often bring a smile on our face. In an attempt to bring a smile on our famous singers and their fans faces, we asked them about their favourite childhood memories of Makar Sankranti.

Here is what they had to say -

Daler Mehndi: We used to have a lot of kirtans and fly a lot of kites. In Sikhs we call it Magh. We also have Raag Basant that is played in Gurudwaras. I used to also eat meethe chawal.

Badshah: I remember I used to go to my village at my grandparents place. There we used to go in the farms, fly kites and have lots of fun.

Harshdeep Kaur: We used to have a lot of sweets, bonfire nights with a lot of fun and music.

Darshan Raval: I have a funny memory to recollect of this festive. We have a huge terrace and there is this one small terrace attached on top of it. So, I usually used to go on that small terrace and fly kites. Once I fell from that small terrace while I was engrossed with my kite.

Jubin Nautiyal: We all cousins used to sit together at the bonfire having urad dal ki khichadi. We used to also play a lot of games.

Tags
Singers Childhood Memories Daler Mehndi Badshah Darshan Raval Harshdeep Kaur Jubin Nautiyal
Related news
News | 12 Jan 2018

Bollywood singers and their embarrassing moments

MUMBAI: We all go through oops, ahh, Oh sh**t moments in our lives, don’t we? But what’s the best way if these embarrassing moments come out in a ‘humorous’ light. Well, our singers have revealed their most embarrassing moments. Some of them would be Ohh damn! OMG! ROFL!

read more
News | 10 Jan 2018

Badshah collaborates with Jassie Gill, B Praak on 'Dill Ton Blacck'

MUMBAI: It was yesterday when Badshah released the audio version of his new single Kareja from the album O.N.E. The song topped the global charts. The artiste has now collaborated with two biggies of Punjabi music industry Jassie Gill and B Praak.

read more
News | 09 Jan 2018

Hans Raj ji is adjusting, understanding, sober and simple: Abhijit Vaghani on ‘Mixtape Punjabi’

MUMBAI: T-Series Mixtape Punjabi’s ninth episode was a magical one with soulful singer Harshdeep Kaur and Sufi legend Hans Raj Hans taking it to the next level. The two performed on songs Challa and Ni Mai Kamli.

read more
News | 09 Jan 2018

Badshah’s ‘Kareja’ tops the global charts

MUMBAI: The sensational rapper Badshah is back with a surprise for his fans. The Sony Music artiste has released a new song Kareja from his album O.N.E - Original Never Ends. Interestingly, the songs already topped the charts globally.  Badshah shared the joy on his Twitter page:

read more
News | 05 Jan 2018

Catch up on maiden 2018 songs

MUMBAI: The first weekend of the year has brought along a fresh line-up of songs. And, we definitely couldn’t have missed on these. Have a look at the first lot of 2018 songs. T-Series Mixtape Punjabi: Challa /Ni Main Kamli- Hans Raj Hans Harshdeep Kaur

read more

RnM Biz

News
Gujarat radio stations special plans this Uttarayan

MUMBAI: Makar Sankranti, famously known as Uttarayan in Gujarat, is one of the biggest festivalsread more

News
BARC Week 1: 9X Jalwa witnesses major dip

MUMBAI: In week 1 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) a few channels read more

News
Celebrate the upcoming festive season with Idea Music app

MUMBAI: The festive season in the New Year will soon begin with Makar Sankranti and to make the read more

News
RED FM turns user-friendly with mobile app

MUMBAI: Radioandmusic was the first one to inform you in June 2017 about RED FM’s mobile app andread more

News
AVL Digital Group acquires AudioMicro, AdRev, and DashGo

MUMBAI: AVL Digital Group, the parent company of CD Baby and Disc Makers will now represent one read more

top# 5 articles

1
Soulful melodies for your relaxing weekend

MUMBAI: Weekend is the time to relax, a time to burst out stress and relieve yourself from all the regular problems around you. And what would be...read more

2
Anoushka Shankar, Joe Wright split up

MUMBAI: Popular sitarist Anoushka Shankar of Indian origin and her husband Joe Wright, a British film director, have parted ways. "I can confirm that...read more

3
'MTV Unplugged' has always been a musical paradise: Monali Thakur

MUMBAI: National award-winning singer Monali Thakur who is known for her magical voice in Bollywood is all set to appear on MTV Unplugged Season 7."...read more

4
Chris Brown could face jail time over pet monkey

MUMBAI: Singer Chris Brown could be charged after failing to get a permit for his pet capuchin monkey, Fiji. The 28-year-old singer received some...read more

5
Singers share childhood memories of Makar Sankranti

MUMBAI: Every year Makar Sankranti carries good hope and positivity with itself. We all go through a 'major throwback' when asked about our ‘good...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group