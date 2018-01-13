Singers share childhood memories of Makar Sankranti

MUMBAI: Every year Makar Sankranti carries good hope and positivity with itself. We all go through a 'major throwback' when asked about our ‘good old’ memories of this festival and they often bring a smile on our face. In an attempt to bring a smile on our famous singers and their fans faces, we asked them about their favourite childhood memories of Makar Sankranti.

Here is what they had to say -

Daler Mehndi: We used to have a lot of kirtans and fly a lot of kites. In Sikhs we call it Magh. We also have Raag Basant that is played in Gurudwaras. I used to also eat meethe chawal.

Badshah: I remember I used to go to my village at my grandparents place. There we used to go in the farms, fly kites and have lots of fun.

Harshdeep Kaur: We used to have a lot of sweets, bonfire nights with a lot of fun and music.

Darshan Raval: I have a funny memory to recollect of this festive. We have a huge terrace and there is this one small terrace attached on top of it. So, I usually used to go on that small terrace and fly kites. Once I fell from that small terrace while I was engrossed with my kite.

Jubin Nautiyal: We all cousins used to sit together at the bonfire having urad dal ki khichadi. We used to also play a lot of games.