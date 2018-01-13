Play some Gujarati tunes this Makar Sankranti

MUMBAI: The first festival in the New Year has finally arrived. Yes, special items are being cooked at every Indian home and the youngsters are busy flying kites. Well, it’s the time for Makar Sankranti. But, no Indian festival is complete without songs and we bring to you a bunch of good ‘Gujarati music’ to add more colours to this festival.

Rona No Patang - Mahendrasinh Rajput

Udi Patang - Jignesh Kaviraj

Mari Janudino Patang- Dhaval Barot

Premno Patang - Rakesh Barot

Utrayanni Dhamachakdi - Rohit Thakor

Patang- Osman Mir

Shital Thakor - Dilvalo Patang

Lapet - Arvind Vegda

Unchi Ude Patang - Pradipsinh Vaghela

E Kapiyo Chhe Lapet Lapet Lapet - Arjun Thakor, Vina Thakor and Gabbar Thakor