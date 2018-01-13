Play some Gujarati tunes this Makar Sankranti
MUMBAI: The first festival in the New Year has finally arrived. Yes, special items are being cooked at every Indian home and the youngsters are busy flying kites. Well, it’s the time for Makar Sankranti. But, no Indian festival is complete without songs and we bring to you a bunch of good ‘Gujarati music’ to add more colours to this festival.
Rona No Patang - Mahendrasinh Rajput
Udi Patang - Jignesh Kaviraj
Mari Janudino Patang- Dhaval Barot
Premno Patang - Rakesh Barot
Utrayanni Dhamachakdi - Rohit Thakor
Patang- Osman Mir
Shital Thakor - Dilvalo Patang
Lapet - Arvind Vegda
Unchi Ude Patang - Pradipsinh Vaghela
E Kapiyo Chhe Lapet Lapet Lapet - Arjun Thakor, Vina Thakor and Gabbar Thakor