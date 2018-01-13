RadioandMusic
News |  13 Jan 2018

Miley Cyrus' birthday message to 'best friend' Hemsworth

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Miley Cyrus, who is engaged to Liam Hemsworth, has wished ‘Happiest birthday" to the actor -- her "very best friend".

The Malibu singer took time out from her vacation in Hemsworth's native Australia to post a birthday message on Instagram on Friday, reports people.com.

"Happiest birthday to my very best friend on the entire planet!" Cyrus captioned the post, which featured three candid photographs of the couple cuddled up together.

Hemsworth turned 28 on Saturday and is celebrating his birthday on the Gold Coast, Queensland, where he and Cyrus are holidaying along with his parents.

The couple, who first began dating after meeting on the set of their 2009 movie The Last Song, were seen soaking in the sun on Thursday, walking around hand-in-hand.

(Source: IANS)

