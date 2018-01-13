RadioandMusic
Chris Brown could face jail time over pet monkey

MUMBAI: Singer Chris Brown could be charged after failing to get a permit for his pet capuchin monkey, Fiji.

The 28-year-old singer received some backlash in December last year after sharing a post on Instagram of his daughter Royalty with Fiji.

California Fish and Wildlife officials told eonline.com that within a day-and-a-half of Brown sharing the post on social media, they received "a dozen or so tips on the incident".

It is illegal in the state of California to have a monkey without a permit and California Fish and Wildlife verified from their records that Brown or anyone associated with his property did not have a permit for the monkey.

California Fish and Wildlife got a search warrant for the property and Brown cooperated with authorities and had someone from his camp turn over Fiji.

The case will be forwarded to the Los Angeles City Attorney for the next step of the process.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles City Attorney's office said that there was "no information at this time".

TMZ reports that Brown could be charged with "having a restricted species without a permit", which is a misdemeanor and could mean six months maximum in jail.

However, his attorney Mark Geragos told eonline.com: "We are confident that the City Attorney has more pressing problems than monkey business."

(Source: IANS)

Chris Brown Fiji royalty Los Angeles City Attorney
