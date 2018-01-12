Mary J. Blige gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

MUMBAI: American singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the recording category.

The ceremony will take place next week at 6201 Hollywood Boulevard in front of Eastown. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs will join Hollywood Chamber President and CEO Leron Gubler to unveil the star.

"Mary J. Blige is one of the most popular singers of our generation. Fans will be thrilled to see her star on the Boulevard as her career milestones are celebrated on this very famous sidewalk," said Ana Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies.

The Grammy Award-winning artiste has been recognised for her acting work. Blige received the Golden Globe Award, Screen Actors Guild Award and Critics' Choice Award nominations for her role in Dee Rees' period drama "Mudbound" as well as a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song for "Mighty River".

Born in the Bronx, New York, Blige got her start in music by signing with Uptown Records in 1989. At 18, she was the label's youngest and first female artist.

Her debut album What's the 411? was executive produced by Combs and spun off hits including You Remind Me and Real Love. Since then, she has released 12 additional albums that have garnered nine Grammy Award wins from her 31 nominations.

Her film debut was in 2001's Prison Song, followed by Tyler Perry's I Can Do Bad All by Myself. She also starred alongside Tom Cruise, Alec Baldwin and Russell Brand in 2012's Rock of Ages and appeared in 2013's musical drama Black Nativity.

On the TV front, Blige has guest starred on How to Get Away With Murder, Empire and 30 Rock. She also played Evillene, the Wicked Witch of the West, on NBC's musical The Wiz Live!

