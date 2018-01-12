RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Jan 2018 13:20 |  By RnMTeam

Mary J. Blige gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

MUMBAI: American singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the recording category.

The ceremony will take place next week at 6201 Hollywood Boulevard in front of Eastown. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs will join Hollywood Chamber President and CEO Leron Gubler to unveil the star.

"Mary J. Blige is one of the most popular singers of our generation. Fans will be thrilled to see her star on the Boulevard as her career milestones are celebrated on this very famous sidewalk," said Ana Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies.

The Grammy Award-winning artiste has been recognised for her acting work. Blige received the Golden Globe Award, Screen Actors Guild Award and Critics' Choice Award nominations for her role in Dee Rees' period drama "Mudbound" as well as a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song for "Mighty River".

Born in the Bronx, New York, Blige got her start in music by signing with Uptown Records in 1989. At 18, she was the label's youngest and first female artist.

Her debut album What's the 411? was executive produced by Combs and spun off hits including You Remind Me and Real Love. Since then, she has released 12 additional albums that have garnered nine Grammy Award wins from her 31 nominations.

Her film debut was in 2001's Prison Song, followed by Tyler Perry's I Can Do Bad All by Myself. She also starred alongside Tom Cruise, Alec Baldwin and Russell Brand in 2012's Rock of Ages and appeared in 2013's musical drama Black Nativity.

On the TV front, Blige has guest starred on How to Get Away With Murder, Empire and 30 Rock. She also played Evillene, the Wicked Witch of the West, on NBC's musical The Wiz Live!

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Mary J. Blige Real Love Grammy Award Tom Cruise Russell Brand Tyler Perry
Related news
News | 26 Dec 2017

Perry spotted arm-in-arm with mystery man

MUMBAI: Singer Katy Perry, who is spending the holidays in Denmark with her sister Angela, was spotted going arm-in-arm with a mystery man during an outing here.

read more
News | 07 Dec 2017

Mariah Carey performs with her family

MUMBAI: Singer Mariah Carey made her final All I Want For Christmas Is You concert a family affair.She called her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and six-year-old children Monroe and Moroccan to perform with her on stage at the Beacon Theatre here on Tuesday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

read more
News | 06 Dec 2017

Armin van Buuren offers masterclasses to aspiring DJs

MUMBAI: Dutch DJ Armin van Buuren has teamed up with online education platform MasterClass to offer aspiring DJs and producers access to some of his tricks of the trade. The DJ announced his new venture on his Facebook account.

read more
News | 07 Nov 2017

Clarkson, Lovato to perform at American Music Awards

MUMBAI: Grammy Award-winning singer Kelly Clarkson and singer Demi Lovato will perform at the 2017 American Music Awards (AMA). They will take the stage at the upcoming gala on 19 November 2017.

read more
News | 24 Oct 2017

Wanted to kill myself: Kelly Clarkson

MUMBAI: Grammy Award winning singer Kelly Clarkson has admitted she contemplated suicide after being forced to lose weight at the beginning of her music career.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Celebrate the upcoming festive season with Idea Music app

MUMBAI: The festive season in the New Year will soon begin with Makar Sankranti and to make the read more

News
RED FM turns user-friendly with mobile app

MUMBAI: Radioandmusic was the first one to inform you in June 2017 about RED FM’s mobile app andread more

News
AVL Digital Group acquires AudioMicro, AdRev, and DashGo

MUMBAI: AVL Digital Group, the parent company of CD Baby and Disc Makers will now represent one read more

Press Releases
Eros Now reaches five million paying subscribers

MUMBAI: Eros International PLC (NYSE: EROS) (“Eros”) announced today that Eros Now’s cutting-edgread more

Press Releases
Radio City recreates the golden era of music with Kal Bhi Aaj Bhi LIVE in Ahmedabad

MUMBAI: Radio City 91.1FM, took the city of Ahmedabad on a nostalgic trip down the memory lane wread more

top# 5 articles

1
Kid Ink releases new track 'Tell Somebody'

MUMBAI: Chart-topping, multi-platinum selling rapper and producer Kid Ink has released a new track entitled Tell Somebody. Tell Somebody is produced...read more

2
Mohit Suri promotes indie artistes

MUMBAI: Director Mohit Suri along with EMI Records India on Friday announced the launch of VYRL Originals to promote independent singers, music...read more

3
Camila Cabello’s album CAMILA climbs to the No. 1 spot on Indian iTunes Chart

MUMBAI: Camila Cabello has become a name to reckon with especially in India with her album topping the iTunes India chart, ahead of Bollywood...read more

4
The PropheC launches Punjabi-pop song 'Vibe'

MUMBAI: Canadian singer Neal Chatha, who goes by the stage name The PropheC, launched a Punjabi-pop track titled Vibe on Thursday.The song was...read more

5
Top 10 Malayalam songs of 2017

MUMBAI: The music industry trend nowadays seems to be changing. The regional music is making its presence felt, not just in its state, but globally....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group