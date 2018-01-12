'Bachpan' by Ayushmann Khurrana takes you back to childhood

MUMBAI: It’s been long since we have heard the handsome looking Ayushman Khurrana sing. Last it was in August 2017 when the singer-actor sang a cover version of Nazm Nazm from his film Bareilly Ki Barfi. The man has finally found time to croon for the upcoming release Toffee.

Bachpan released today features a story of two best friends and the daily moments that they share. Beautifully crooned in Khurrana’s voice, the makers could not have got anyone better than him. The song is penned and composed by Abhinav Bansal.

The only thing that holds back is the heart-warming lyrics. Getting into details of each minute element one lives in its childhood is covered in the lyrics. It perfectly expresses emotions behind each moment spent with a best friend.

Here is the song:

The singer’s wife Tahira Kashyap leaves no stone unturned with her mark in the field of direction with the short film Toffee. The story revolves around two girls from Jalandhar who share a social message with the audience. The film is all set to release on 17 January.