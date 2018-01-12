RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Jan 2018 19:23 |  By RnMTeam

'Bachpan' by Ayushmann Khurrana takes you back to childhood

MUMBAI: It’s been long since we have heard the handsome looking Ayushman Khurrana sing. Last it was in August 2017 when the singer-actor sang a cover version of Nazm Nazm from his film Bareilly Ki Barfi. The man has finally found time to croon for the upcoming release Toffee.

Bachpan released today features a story of two best friends and the daily moments that they share. Beautifully crooned in Khurrana’s voice, the makers could not have got anyone better than him. The song is penned and composed by Abhinav Bansal.

The only thing that holds back is the heart-warming lyrics. Getting into details of each minute element one lives in its childhood is covered in the lyrics. It perfectly expresses emotions behind each moment spent with a best friend.

Here is the song:

The singer’s wife Tahira Kashyap leaves no stone unturned with her mark in the field of direction with the short film Toffee. The story revolves around two girls from Jalandhar who share a social message with the audience. The film is all set to release on 17 January.

Tags
Ayushmann Khurrana Bareilly ki Barfi Nazm Nazm Abhinav Bansal Toffee
Related news
News | 13 Oct 2017

'Jogi' from 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' start of a cute love story

MUMBAI: The first song from upcoming release Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana is out and we must say the song will make you fall in love again. Jogi featuring Rajkumar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda shares adorable moments that every couple share during the start of the relationship.

read more
News | 22 Sep 2017

Ayushmann Khurrana injures himself on Farah Khan's show

MUMBAI: Actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana who is known for some of his awesome performances in movies like Vicky Donor had a really bad time on the sets of Star Plus’s new show Lip Sing Battle.

read more
News | 29 Aug 2017

Ayushmann learns piano for his upcoming movie ‘Shoot The Piano Player’

MUMBAI: Fresh off the success of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Bareilly Ki Barfi, Ayushmann Khurrana is elated to have RS Prasanna’s Bollywood directorial debut, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, as its follow-up.

read more
News | 17 Aug 2017

Ayushmann Khurrana lends voice to unplugged version of 'Kanha'

MUMBAI: R.S. Prasanna's Shubh Mangal Savdhan song Kanha which is sung by Shashaa Tirupathi with music written and composed by Tanishk Bagchi and Vayu has caught attention by many especially the young couples.

read more
News | 10 Aug 2017

Javed Akhtar to essay the role of a sutradhar in 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'

MUMBAI: The makers of Bareilly Ki Barfi have roped in five-time National Award winning lyricist Javed Akhtar as the narrator for the film.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Celebrate the upcoming festive season with Idea Music app

MUMBAI: The festive season in the New Year will soon begin with Makar Sankranti and to make the read more

News
RED FM turns user-friendly with mobile app

MUMBAI: Radioandmusic was the first one to inform you in June 2017 about RED FM’s mobile app andread more

News
AVL Digital Group acquires AudioMicro, AdRev, and DashGo

MUMBAI: AVL Digital Group, the parent company of CD Baby and Disc Makers will now represent one read more

Press Releases
Eros Now reaches five million paying subscribers

MUMBAI: Eros International PLC (NYSE: EROS) (“Eros”) announced today that Eros Now’s cutting-edgread more

Press Releases
Radio City recreates the golden era of music with Kal Bhi Aaj Bhi LIVE in Ahmedabad

MUMBAI: Radio City 91.1FM, took the city of Ahmedabad on a nostalgic trip down the memory lane wread more

top# 5 articles

1
Bollywood singers and their embarrassing moments

MUMBAI: We all go through oops, ahh, Oh sh**t moments in our lives, don’t we? But what’s the best way if these embarrassing moments come out in a ‘...read more

2
I have to do more good work: Jyotica Tangri on winning an award

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s playback singer Jyotica Tangri is currently on cloud nine as she received the Best Playback Singer award at Zee Cine Awards 2018...read more

3
We need to promote folk music: Composer Rachita Arora

MUMBAI: In a male dominated industry of music directors and composers, female music composer is a rarity and pleasant surprise. The talented...read more

4
The PropheC launches Punjabi-pop song 'Vibe'

MUMBAI: Canadian singer Neal Chatha, who goes by the stage name The PropheC, launched a Punjabi-pop track titled Vibe on Thursday.The song was...read more

5
Mixtape Punjabi's 11th episode is soul-stirring

MUMBAI: After the bunch of dance numbers, T-Series Mixtape Punjabi brings a romantic track for the new episode. Jashan Singh's unique take on Layi Vi...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group