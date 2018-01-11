RadioandMusic
News |  11 Jan 2018 17:18 |  By RnMTeam

The PropheC launches Punjabi-pop song 'Vibe'

MUMBAI: Canadian singer Neal Chatha, who goes by the stage name The PropheC, launched a Punjabi-pop track titled Vibe on Thursday.

The song was launched for audio streaming service Saavn as part of its Artists Originals initiative.

The PropheC said in a statement: "The inspiration behind the song Vibe was to make something current with a more atmospheric and wavy sound. I wanted to showcase my ability to do different flows while maintaining my signature sound."

"Artist Originals and Saavn is the perfect platform to launch the song because they believe in interacting directly with the artist and provided a unique approach to pushing the song. There has been a lot of communication and understanding to make sure we do something different to stand out from what everyone else is doing," added the artiste, who has Indian roots.

Saavn's Artist Originals repertoire was launched in February last year to empower artistes, songwriters and producers from around the world and connect East-West talent and fans.

Indian hip-hop star Naezy, Toronto-based DJ Sickick, singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad, UK-based independent artistes Zack Knight and Jasmin Walia and Mumbai-based producer, composer and keys player Sandunes have also launched songs under the program.

(Source: IANS)

