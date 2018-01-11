RadioandMusic
News |  11 Jan 2018 16:57 |  By Mihir Samant

Sony Music "ends" association with Divine

MUMBAI: Vivian Fernandes better identified as Divine, has been a known name in the music industry, mainly for his songs like Jungli Sher, Scene Kya Hai. More than just a rapper, he is known to everyone as a Sony Music India artiste with whom he has done popular tracks like City Slums, Farak, Daru Daru, Mera Naam Divine Hai and more.

But the current news is that Divine who got fame under Sony is no more associated with them. Yes, Divine is no longer a Sony Music India artiste.

According to our sources, the main reason behind the artiste being shown the door is the labels aim to rope in bigger names. Also, they are willing to have new voices on board.

Another source had a different tale to narrate, “There is no bad blood between Sony and Divine. The contract ended five months ago and that’s when they amicably parted ways.”

Divine confirmed the news and said, “It has been more than three-four months since, I’ve moved out of Sony.”

Our efforts to contact Sony remained futile.

Divine Sony Music India Vivian Fernandes City slums Farak Daru Daru Mera Naam Divine Hai Jungli Sher Scene Kya Hai
