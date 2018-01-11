Mixtape Punjabi's 11th episode is soul-stirring

MUMBAI: After the bunch of dance numbers, T-Series Mixtape Punjabi brings a romantic track for the new episode. Jashan Singh's unique take on Layi Vi Na Gayi and Sadde Naal Yaariyan to Shipra Goyal’s soulful voice, this episode is definitely a perfect treat for music lovers.

With a beautiful mix of two songs, Abhijit Vaghani gives an amazing composition, creating a new track. He adds the right texture to the song while singers Jashan Singh and Shipra Goyal deliver heart-warming vocals.

Watch the song below:

Talking about her performance, singer Shipra Goyal comments, ‘It’s a pleasure to be part of T-series Mixtape which has been a huge hit among the audience. Very excited to be associated with this project. On camera, I guess this is the first time I am collaborating with any other male artist and it feels awesome. Jashan is a great singer and performer and I’m looking forward to more such collaborations’.

Singer Jashan Singh comments, ‘Well, I was very fond of T-Series Mixtape Hindi. So, when I got a call for Mixtape Punjabi, I would say I was happier and really excited to be working with such a huge team. Special thanks to Bhushan ji and Abhijit’. Talking about working with singer Shipra Goyal, he further adds ‘I’ve known Shipra for a very long time now and she is a very amazing person. It’s a good package that we work with very clean intentions and create such beautiful mashups’.