Millind Gaba's 'Nazar lag Jayegi' crosses four million

MUMBAI: Millind Gaba, known for hits like Aise Na Dekh, Daaru Party, Bholeynath and Saddi Dilli, is back with his first International collaboration with Kamal Raja and the song is a hit. The track that released yesterday has already crossed four million views.

Nazar Lag Jaayegi, is a romantic track released under T-Series. It's sung by Kamal Raja and Milind Gaba who has also written the lyrics. Music is given by MG Music.

The musical arrangement is incredible. The song video starts with an amazing rap by Millind Gaba, while those beats capture the space of the track.

Raja says, “I had a crazy experience working on this song with Millind, first of all, he is such an amazing performer and we had loads of fun while shooting this music video.”

Check the song:

Nazar Lag Jayegi has received much appreciation from the audience as it has crossed millions of views in just a day.