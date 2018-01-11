RadioandMusic
I am grateful to people for having liked my music: Ritviz

MUMBAI: The young and multi-talented Ritviz has been a successful DJ, singer and a music producer at a young age of 20. He has been instrumental in the musical space since the age of seven and created a niche for himself at this tender age.

“All of these things combined make me who I am. So, I don’t really ever have to juggle between being each of these. I am grateful to people for having liked my music and I still have a long way to go,” says the DJ.

Ritviz recently collaborated with the famous Indian comedy sketch group AIB and musical sensation of India Nucleya for Bacardi House Party Sessions musical video Udd Gaye. The song was written, sung and composed by Ritviz. “It’s been brilliant! At first, I didn’t know what to expect to be really honest, but when I think about it now, everything just fell into place so naturally. At no point did I feel disconnected with what was going on. Hopefully, I will get to do something with them again.”

The song Udd Gaye had received a thunderstorm response from the viewers and instantly become a popular number. On getting such a response for his song, the elated singer stated, “I’m as surprised as anybody else, I had no idea this is how it would go down. Full props to Bacardi House Party Sessions for making this possible, I think they’re doing for us independent artists what music labels should be doing – investing in music marketing content, providing a great distribution platform, and opportunities to perform at festivals like Bacardi NH7 Weekender. I’m extremely glad that people liked the song and hope that they like the other tracks from my upcoming EP as well.”

Last year Ritviz had performed at Bacardi NH7 Weekender, which is one of the biggest music festivals of India. “I’ve played at Bacardi NH7 Weekender in the past, but this year was the first time that I got to play at the Pune edition. And it was possibly my best performance till date! There were about 2000-3000 people at my set and every one of them sang along to Udd Gaye, my new track that I released with Bacardi House Party Sessions. It was even more special since Pune is my home city and my folks were there too,” says Ritviz.

The music producer has no Bollywood plans at the moment and wishes to concentrate on his own music for now.

Watch the song Udd Gaye here:

