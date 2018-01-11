RadioandMusic
News |  11 Jan 2018 16:36 |  By RnMTeam

Give Mithoon's musical gems a listen on his birthday

MUMBAI: This music composer started learning music at the age of 11 under knowledgeable maestros. The amalgamation of a perfect training and a supportive music loving family helped Mithoon achieve his goals and become one of the finest music composers of Indian music industry.

The multi-talented artist started his musical journey as a music composer-lyricist and later went on to showcase his sing talent. He started his Bollywood career in 2005 with Zeher. However, fame knocked his doors in 2013 after he gave a successful album in Aashiqui 2.

On his birthday, we get you some of Mithoon’s best songs that made us fall in love with his compositions all over again.

Bolo Har Har Har

Sanam Re

Wajah Tum Ho

Banjaara

Humnava

Tere Naal Ishqa

Ji Huzoori

Tere Liye

Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahungi

Wajah Tum Ho

