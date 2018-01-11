RadioandMusic
Farhan, Vishal Bhardwaj to headline Gaana Bollywood Music Project

MUMBAI: Actor-singer and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and director-composer Vishal Bhardwaj will headline the Delhi edition of Gaana Bollywood Music Project.

The multi-genre Bollywood music festival is set to take off for the second time at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Grounds on 27 January and 28 January with a line-up featuring some of the biggest names in Bollywood music across genres.

Farhan will be seen performing with his rock band Farhan Live, and Bhardwaj will also take the stage, read a statement.

Amitabh Bhattacharya will perform for the first time, while playback singer Shalmali Kholgade will sing some of her favourite Bollywood songs. The Suryansh Project, also known as The King of Unplugged, Paras Maan and Prithvi Gandharv, apart from Ashish Chhabra, Milind Gaba-Mellow D, Zephyr and Simar Kaur and Zublee Baruah ft. Gaurav Dutta and Goldie Sohel, will also perform.

The Delhi audience will enjoy various flavours of music like sufi, hip-hop, qawwali, Punjabi, folk, pop, commercial, electronic and unplugged.

"In India, people may forget a film, but if a song becomes popular, they always remember it. Music is food for my soul. Gaana Bollywood Music Project in Delhi is going to be an amazing experience," said Bhardwaj.

Farhan added: "I am looking forward to perform for my fans in our capital. Playing in Delhi is special as the audience always gives us a lot of love. To connect with them through my music is very exciting and this time it's happening at the Gaana Bollywood Music Project along with other performers. Fun times await."

(Source: IANS)

