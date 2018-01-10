RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 Jan 2018 19:39 |  By RnMTeam

'Nirdosh' makers pick Armaan Malik over Sonu Nigam

MUMBAI: The makers of Nirdosh have picked a song by singer Armaan Malik over a track by Sonu Nigam to include in the film.

The makers had two songs -- one from Malik and one from Nigam -- and both of them were apt for the situation in the film. But there was space for only one.

The directors, Pradeep Rangwani and Subroto Paul, decided to take the songs to different cities and gauged the audience reactions. Finally, Malik's Baraf Si was included in the movie, read a statement.

In a joint statement, the directors said: "We have Sonu Nigam's song with us and it's a fabulous tune. Hopefully, we will place it in our next, but as of now we are basking in the success of Baraf Si."

Nirdosh features Arbaaz Khan, Manjari Fadnis, Ashmit Patel and Meheck Chahal. It will release on 19 January.

Tags
Nirdosh Armaan Malik Sonu Nigam Pradeep Rangwani Subroto Paul Baraf Si Arbaaz Khan Manjari Fadnis Ashmit Patel
Related news
News | 09 Jan 2018

Arbaaz Khan wants to pursue musical interest

MUMBAI: Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan wants to ensure he devotes some time to his love for music and says he will soon start singing lessons.

read more
News | 03 Jan 2018

Armaan Malik begins 2018 with 'Barf Si'

MUMBAI: Zee Music Company releases Barf Si, sung by Armaan Malik, music given by Harry Anand and lyrics penned by Amit Khan.

read more
News | 22 Dec 2017

'Saiyan Re' from Nirdosh will give you couple goals

MUMBAI: Zee Music Company releases Saiyan Re from an upcoming film Nirdosh. The track is sung by Mohammed Irfan Ali and Palak Muchhal while music is given by Liyaket Ajmeri and lyrics are penned by Shakeel Azmi.

read more
News | 16 Dec 2017

Today's artiste lack originality except for Sonu Nigam: Ronu Majumdar

MUMBAI: The flautist maestro who is best known in the Hindustani Classical space has given the industry around three decades. He has witnessed the industry evolve and on the basis of his observation, he shares some insights.

read more
News | 05 Dec 2017

I fell in love with music because of AR Rahman: Sanah Moidutty

MUMBAI: This Indian beauty has managed to enchant all with her melodious voice. In fact, her voice bagged her opportunity to work with Grammy award-winning music composer, AR Rahman. We are talking about the gorgeous looking Sanah Moidutty.  

read more

RnM Biz

News
RED FM turns user-friendly with mobile app

MUMBAI: Radioandmusic was the first one to inform you in June 2017 about RED FM’s mobile app andread more

News
AVL Digital Group acquires AudioMicro, AdRev, and DashGo

MUMBAI: AVL Digital Group, the parent company of CD Baby and Disc Makers will now represent one read more

Press Releases
Eros Now reaches five million paying subscribers

MUMBAI: Eros International PLC (NYSE: EROS) (“Eros”) announced today that Eros Now’s cutting-edgread more

Press Releases
Radio City recreates the golden era of music with Kal Bhi Aaj Bhi LIVE in Ahmedabad

MUMBAI: Radio City 91.1FM, took the city of Ahmedabad on a nostalgic trip down the memory lane wread more

News
BARC Week 52: Music channels remain steady

MUMBAI: In week 52 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) there were no read more

top# 5 articles

1
Hans Raj ji is adjusting, understanding, sober and simple: Abhijit Vaghani on ‘Mixtape Punjabi’

MUMBAI: T-Series Mixtape Punjabi’s ninth episode was a magical one with soulful singer Harshdeep Kaur and Sufi legend Hans Raj Hans taking it to the...read more

2
JAM8 becomes the first agency to receive sole credit for music in India

MUMBAI: For the first time in the history of Indian Cinema, sole credit for a film's music has been given to an agency instead of a music director....read more

3
I will try to do full justice to the show: Indeep Bakshi on MTV's 'A Date To Remember'

MUMBAI: MTV’s A Date To Remember presented by Big Boy Toyz in association with EaseMyTrip.com will be kick-starting the show from 18 February. This...read more

4
'Race 3' team shoots first song

MUMBAI: The Race 3 team has started shooting for the first song from the upcoming film.Producer Ramesh Taurani on Tuesday shared a photograph of him...read more

5
'Nirdosh' makers pick Armaan Malik over Sonu Nigam

MUMBAI: The makers of Nirdosh have picked a song by singer Armaan Malik over a track by Sonu Nigam to include in the film.The makers had two songs...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group