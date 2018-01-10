'Nirdosh' makers pick Armaan Malik over Sonu Nigam

MUMBAI: The makers of Nirdosh have picked a song by singer Armaan Malik over a track by Sonu Nigam to include in the film.

The makers had two songs -- one from Malik and one from Nigam -- and both of them were apt for the situation in the film. But there was space for only one.

The directors, Pradeep Rangwani and Subroto Paul, decided to take the songs to different cities and gauged the audience reactions. Finally, Malik's Baraf Si was included in the movie, read a statement.

In a joint statement, the directors said: "We have Sonu Nigam's song with us and it's a fabulous tune. Hopefully, we will place it in our next, but as of now we are basking in the success of Baraf Si."

Nirdosh features Arbaaz Khan, Manjari Fadnis, Ashmit Patel and Meheck Chahal. It will release on 19 January.